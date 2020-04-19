1YearforClassicJERSEY: Nani starrer completes one year; Fans revisit their favourite scenes from the film

  1. Home
Today, on April 19, Nani starrer Jersey completes one year and moviegoers are celebrating it on social media by sharing their favourite scenes from the film. #1YearforClassicJERSEY is trending on Twitter as fans wish Nani for the same.
April 19, 2020
As Arjun, Nani smashed the ball out of the stadium along with a lot of boundaries with his 2019 film titled, Jersey. Nani delivered a phenomenal performance and even a year after its release, the film is still the talk of the town. With this Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial, Shraddha Srinath made an impressive debut in Telugu film industry and she left an everlasting impact on the audience. Anirudh Ravichander's music and cinematography by Sanu Varghese, adds the much important flavour to the storytelling of Jersey. Well, today, on April 19, the film completes one year and moviegoers are celebrating it on social media by sharing their favourite scene from the film. #1YearforClassicJERSEY is trending on Twitter as fans wish Nani on the film's one year of completion. 

Suryadevar Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments also took to twitter and recollected the memory of shooting for the film each day. The producer tweeted, "I still remember each day of making this film. It is not just any other film, it is a revered memory for all of us at @SitharaEnts & team #JERSEY. Thank you @NameisNani garu, @gowtam19, @anirudhofficial, @ShraddhaSrinath, #Satyaraj garu & everyone involved #1YearforClassicJERSEY." 

Check out the Tweets below:

Jersey released on 19 April 2019 and it received positive response by the audience and critics alike. Several reviewers listed this Nani starrer as one of their Best Telugu films in 2019. 

Nani's sports drama Jersey is being remade in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor. The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri and is scheduled to release this year in August. 

