1YearforClassicJERSEY: Nani starrer completes one year; Fans revisit their favourite scenes from the film

Today, on April 19, Nani starrer Jersey completes one year and moviegoers are celebrating it on social media by sharing their favourite scenes from the film. #1YearforClassicJERSEY is trending on Twitter as fans wish Nani for the same.

As Arjun, Nani smashed the ball out of the stadium along with a lot of boundaries with his 2019 film titled, Jersey. Nani delivered a phenomenal performance and even a year after its release, the film is still the talk of the town. With this Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial, Shraddha Srinath made an impressive debut in Telugu film industry and she left an everlasting impact on the audience. Anirudh Ravichander's music and cinematography by Sanu Varghese, adds the much important flavour to the storytelling of Jersey. Well, today, on April 19, the film completes one year and moviegoers are celebrating it on social media by sharing their favourite scene from the film. #1YearforClassicJERSEY is trending on Twitter as fans wish Nani on the film's one year of completion.

Suryadevar Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments also took to twitter and recollected the memory of shooting for the film each day. The producer tweeted, "I still remember each day of making this film. It is not just any other film, it is a revered memory for all of us at @SitharaEnts & team #JERSEY. Thank you @NameisNani garu, @gowtam19, @anirudhofficial, @ShraddhaSrinath, #Satyaraj garu & everyone involved #1YearforClassicJERSEY."

Check out the Tweets below:

I still remember each day of making this film. It is not just any other film, it is a revered memory for all of us at @SitharaEnts & team #JERSEY. Thank you @NameisNani garu, @gowtam19, @anirudhofficial, @ShraddhaSrinath, #Satyaraj garu & everyone involved#1YearforClassicJERSEY pic.twitter.com/VEzT7I8kZ1 — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) April 18, 2020

#1YearforClassicJERSEY True Masterpiece! One of the best movies I have ever seen, not just in Telugu! @NameisNani The emotions, innocence, authenticity and versatility he puts in his performance is.. One of the best Indian actors! pic.twitter.com/OoAWe8QkV5 — Nithin(banti) (@FollowerNithin) April 19, 2020

#jersy nani's best

Tier1&tier2 hero tag lu pakkanapeditay ..okka best actor cheyyalsina performance nani indulo chupinchadu ..na drustilo nani top actor .#1YearforClassicJERSEY pic.twitter.com/6yhLLDpKNf — psycho (@fanofpsycho) April 19, 2020

A heart wrenching tale of a Cricketer who gave his life on field A film which made me a fan of @NameisNani sir #1YearforClassicJERSEY pic.twitter.com/SunEwLUoog — Lakshmi Priya (@melakshmipriya) April 19, 2020

Jersey released on 19 April 2019 and it received positive response by the audience and critics alike. Several reviewers listed this Nani starrer as one of their Best Telugu films in 2019.

Nani's sports drama Jersey is being remade in Hindi starring . The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri and is scheduled to release this year in August.

