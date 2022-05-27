2 Big OTT releases of the week: Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal & Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

OTT has become a new mainstream platform for movie enthusiasts to consume content. Many filmmakers release their projects on OTT so that they can have a wider audience reach. Adding to the list, Vishwak Sen starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam will be premiered on Aha on 3 June. Another big-budget venture from South that we get an OTT release soon is Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vijay Sethupathi-led romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Billed to be a romantic comedy, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is directed by Vidyasagar Chinta. Besides Vishwak Sen, the film will also see Rukshar Dhillon, and Ritika Nayak as the lead actors. The story of the movie talks about Arjun Kumar Allam (Vishwak Sen), who visits Ashokapuram village for his engagement ceremony with Madhavi (Rukshar Dhillon). Although as fate would have it, they get stuck in Ashokapuram due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The unprecedented circumitances prompt Arjun and Madhavi’s families to consider a low-profile wedding. Nevertheless, Madhavi elopes with her lover before the wedding and what takes place next makes for the story of the flick.



Meanwhile, after the massive success at the box office, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar today on 27th May. Vignesh Shivan's directorial revolves around Rambo, who works as a cab driver in the morning and bouncer at night. Leading two lives, the protagonist falls for two women Khatija (Samantha) and Kanmani (Nayanthara). Rambo gets in trouble after both of them propose to him and he is forced to make a choice between his two lovers. This is the first time that Nayanthara and Samantha have shared screen space.

The movie buffs are in for a treat as they will get to witness both these romantic stories at their home.

