2 Decades of Chiranjeevi's Indra: Moviegoers recall the RAGE of Megastar; Throwback video of 175-day run event

Chiranjeevi's Indra, directed by B. Gopal and produced by C. Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies has completed 2-decade of its release today, July 24. A massive commercial success, Indra is said to be one of the biggest hits in Chiranjeevi's film career. Indra was the 2nd highest grossing Indian film of 2002 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas.

As the film completes 20 years today, moviegoers are recalling one of the best moments when Chiranjeevi addressed Pawan Kalyan at the success event, and the crowd went berserk. A Twitter user shared the video of the same and wrote, "If Anybody Asks What's So Special About @PawanKalyan Craze...My Answer Is To Watch #Indra 175 Days Function ENTIRE AUDIENCE GONE CRAZY MAD WHEN BOSS SAID KALYAN BABU NAME."

Another recalls Chiranjeevi's royal screen presence in Indra while a die-hard fan says 'The Magic which can't be recreated again in History of Indian cinema." Also, fans cannot forget the breathtaking dialogues uttered by Chiranjeevi in the film.

Indra featured megastar in the lead role alongside Sonali Bendre and Aarthi Agarwal, while Sivaji, Mukesh Rishi and Prakash Raj played supporting roles. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma.

The action drama directed by B. Gopal was dubbed and released into Tamil as Indhiran and in Hindi as Indra: The Tiger. It was later dubbed into Bhojpuri as Indra Ek Sher.

