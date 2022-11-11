2 decades of Prabhas: 5 reasons why he is loved and unparallel rising king of Indian Cinema
On the special occasion of 2 decades of Prabhas, we give you the best reasons why Prabhas is actually the 'darling' and unparalleled rising star of cinema.
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Prabhas is probably one of the most famous actors in Indian Cinema. Every film that the actor is a part of is sure to cause thunder at the box office, from the debut film Eeshwar to Radhe Shyam. Although he started off like a Telugu hero, he rose to the position of the Pan-Indian star of the nation with the quality of work he delivered with his talent and hard work. Today, the star is celebrating two decades of his journey in the film industry.
Prabhas' 20 years journey as an actor in film industry
Prabhas Uppalapati, who is termed Telugu's 'Rebel Star' and 'Darling', made his debut as the protagonist in Jayanth C Paranjee's film Eeshwar in 2002 and the rest as well is history. 20 years ago today, the young Prabhas was on the big screen with a Telugu film Eeshwar, which showed his total mass avatar that Telugu audiences love. I precisely remember how Prabhas looked and performed, quite an aura to capture the audience with his first presence itself. Maybe, that's in his blood, the larger-than-life heroism, dialogue, good looks, tall height, and whatnot. He is a treat to watch every time on the screen.
Prabhas is not just loved for his on-screen antics. He a very unique and rare celebrity to find in today's time, where everything is about social media and paparazzi. He has a very unique nature that is down to earth, shy, and childish under the superstar-like big tag. And you know an actor is a true star when he touches the heart of audiences with more than just acting and that's Prabhas for all. On the special occasion of 2 decades of Prabhas, when everybody is busy talking about his filmography, we decided to look at him beyond the screen and it's beautiful. We give you the best reasons why Prabhas is actually the 'darling' and unparalleled rising star of cinema. We say this because Prabhas is the next big thing in the South. Or if we can say he already is. A king size, who is here to rule the hearts of audiences for real long like Krishna, Shah Rukh Khan, Gemini Ganesh, and more.
Well, marking the two decades of Prabhas in the film industry, check out five reasons why the superstar is loved by many.
Down to earth and shy nature
Prabhas is a Pan-Indian star but has no sense of stardom on his head. He is just like many of us, goes to the office, does work, comes home, has some yummy food, and sleeps. Yes, he is not a part of the glam and glitz of the filmy world. The actor is in his own world, which makes him unique. In the era, where everything is photographed and out in the public, he rarely puts himself out in the eyes of cameras although being an actor. And even when he does get clicked, he is cool, nothing high-end fashion. Prabhas is happy with the comfy and oversized outfits that only he can pull off.
Love for fans
Prabhas never forgets his roots although how much ever huge he grows as an actor. The love and gratefulness he has towards his Telugu fans are inevitable. He addresses his fans, 'love you darlings', at every event. His down-to-earth persona is what adds to his charm. We all know the actor is a foodie and loves feeding people with Andhra and Telangana delicacies. Recently, he won many hearts for his gesture of feeding all his fans who came to stand by him and his family during the last rites of his uncle Krishnam Raju.
Best Actor
It would not be wrong to say that Prabhas is one of the finest actors in the South. I mean, how can someone ever forget Amarendra Baahubali in SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali franchise? He is the king of action, romance, periodic and comedy too. If you ever want to witness Prabhas comedy times, do watch Darling, so good.
Committed and hardworking
Despite coming from an influential filmy family, the Mirchi actor never left any stone to work hard with each film. After a commercial hit like Mirchi, Prabhas took the path less trodden and chose SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. It was no ordinary film, as it required three years from Prabhas. That's exactly 1095 days! So he was off the screen during that period only for a single movie. This kind of commitment is what distinguishes him from other actors. He doesn't fear being away from the audience or the big screen for long because he only wants to give his fans the best and as they say 'fruit of patience is always sweet'.
Good looks, great body and a personality
Prabhas is a package of everything, good looks, a great physique, and a simple personality. Lean or six packs with broad shoulders, his hotness quotient is always high.
Here's us congratulating Prabhas for completing 20 years as an actor in the film industry. We wish him many more successful years in the future.
Also Read: Apoorva Sangama to Punarjanma: 5 South movies that have been adapted from Bollywood