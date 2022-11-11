2 decades of Prabhas: 5 reasons why he is loved and unparallel rising king of Indian Cinema

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Prabhas is probably one of the most famous actors in Indian Cinema. Every film that the actor is a part of is sure to cause thunder at the box office, from the debut film Eeshwar to Radhe Shyam. Although he started off like a Telugu hero, he rose to the position of the Pan-Indian star of the nation with the quality of work he delivered with his talent and hard work. Today, the star is celebrating two decades of his journey in the film industry.

Prabhas Uppalapati, who is termed Telugu's 'Rebel Star' and 'Darling', made his debut as the protagonist in Jayanth C Paranjee's film Eeshwar in 2002 and the rest as well is history. 20 years ago today, the young Prabhas was on the big screen with a Telugu film Eeshwar, which showed his total mass avatar that Telugu audiences love. I precisely remember how Prabhas looked and performed, quite an aura to capture the audience with his first presence itself. Maybe, that's in his blood, the larger-than-life heroism, dialogue, good looks, tall height, and whatnot. He is a treat to watch every time on the screen.

Prabhas is not just loved for his on-screen antics. He a very unique and rare celebrity to find in today's time, where everything is about social media and paparazzi. He has a very unique nature that is down to earth, shy, and childish under the superstar-like big tag. And you know an actor is a true star when he touches the heart of audiences with more than just acting and that's Prabhas for all. On the special occasion of 2 decades of Prabhas, when everybody is busy talking about his filmography, we decided to look at him beyond the screen and it's beautiful. We give you the best reasons why Prabhas is actually the 'darling' and unparalleled rising star of cinema. We say this because Prabhas is the next big thing in the South. Or if we can say he already is. A king size, who is here to rule the hearts of audiences for real long like Krishna, Shah Rukh Khan, Gemini Ganesh, and more.

Well, marking the two decades of Prabhas in the film industry, check out five reasons why the superstar is loved by many.

Down to earth and shy nature

Prabhas is a Pan-Indian star but has no sense of stardom on his head. He is just like many of us, goes to the office, does work, comes home, has some yummy food, and sleeps. Yes, he is not a part of the glam and glitz of the filmy world. The actor is in his own world, which makes him unique. In the era, where everything is photographed and out in the public, he rarely puts himself out in the eyes of cameras although being an actor. And even when he does get clicked, he is cool, nothing high-end fashion. Prabhas is happy with the comfy and oversized outfits that only he can pull off.

Love for fans

Prabhas never forgets his roots although how much ever huge he grows as an actor. The love and gratefulness he has towards his Telugu fans are inevitable. He addresses his fans, 'love you darlings', at every event. His down-to-earth persona is what adds to his charm. We all know the actor is a foodie and loves feeding people with Andhra and Telangana delicacies. Recently, he won many hearts for his gesture of feeding all his fans who came to stand by him and his family during the last rites of his uncle Krishnam Raju.

