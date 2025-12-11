2 Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week: Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha to Arjun Sarja’s Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

Tamil cinema has lined up only a few releases on OTT this week. However, they include some entertaining ventures, making them worth exploring online.

2 Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Kaantha

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Ravindra Vijay, Gayathrie Shankar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Bagavathi Perumal, Vaiyapuri

Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Ravindra Vijay, Gayathrie Shankar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Bagavathi Perumal, Vaiyapuri Director: Selvamani Selvaraj

Selvamani Selvaraj Genre: Period Mystery Crime Drama

Period Mystery Crime Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes

2 hours and 43 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: December 12, 2025

Kaantha explores the tale of TK Mahadevan, a superstar of 1950s Tamil cinema, who ends up in an ego clash with his former mentor, Ayya. When the veteran filmmaker decides to make his dream project, a producer agrees to bankroll the film with Mahadevan as the lead, after the superstar makes the necessary arrangements.

However, as Mahadevan begins shooting, he starts to exert control over the set; every creative decision changes, including the film's title, which is altered from Shantha to Kaantha. Soon, the set turns into a realm of mystery and intrigue when a death occurs, transforming the dramatic world of cinema into a twisted mystery thriller.

2. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga

Cast: Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramkumar Ganesan, Praveen Raja, Logu NPKS, Abirami Venkatachalam, Vela Rama Moorthy

Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramkumar Ganesan, Praveen Raja, Logu NPKS, Abirami Venkatachalam, Vela Rama Moorthy Director: Dinesh Lakshmanan

Dinesh Lakshmanan Genre: Mystery Investigative Thriller

Mystery Investigative Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: December 12, 2025

Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga follows the story of Inspector Magudapathi, an officer known for his unorthodox methods. When a writer named Jeba is found dead at midnight, the calm of an upscale apartment complex is shattered.

As the officer investigates the crime, a young man named Aadhi develops a complicated relationship with his mother's therapist, Meera, further unsettling the dynamics within the complex. With the crime scene as the backdrop, the film centers on the investigation, in which every neighbor of the writer appears to have a possible motive and a hidden secret.

How Magudapathi uncovers the truth, and how Meera and Aadhi's relationship becomes a central thread of the narrative, and is explored throughout the film.

The aforementioned movies are just a few of the options available to watch online this week. Several other films and shows are also streaming in various languages.

