2 Years of Imaikkaa Nodigal: Ajay Gnanamuthu gets nostalgic; Shares PHOTOS with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi

As the critically acclaimed film Imaikka Nodigal clocks two years today, the film's director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his Instagram space and shared several photos with the cast members.

Well, it is undeniable that no amount of throwback photos of celebrities will be enough for us to enjoy. While several celebrities have been sharing their throwback photos from sets and during their childhood, film director Ajay Gnanamuthu has now shared a throwback photo from the sets of Imaikkaa Nodigal as the film clocks 2 years today. Sharing the photos on his Instagram space, Ajay wrote how memories will always stay with people even though time flies in a jiffy.

In the photos, cast members of the film were seen posing and there were also some BTS photos of the film. Sharing them, Ajay Gnanamuthu wrote on his Instagram space, “Time Flies, Memories dont!! A very longgggggg memorable journey for a lot of us!!” The photos received many likes from fans of the film’s cast and movie buffs. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Imaikka Nodigal is a critically acclaimed film which had Nayanthara in the lead role, while Vijay Sethupathi played an extended cameo. Atharvaa Murali played a key role in the film.

For the unversed, Ajay Gnanamuthu shot to his fame after the release of Imaikkaa Nodigal. His next directorial venture is Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra. The film also stars KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty, Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and others. So far, the makers of Cobra have shot the film in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, parts of Europe and Russia. The director made the headlines after he slashed his remuneration for the film to help the producer combat the COVID 19 crisis.

