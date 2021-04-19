2 Years of Jersey: Fans celebrate Nani's National Award winning film's anniversary; Call it a masterpiece

Today, on April 19, Nani's Jersey completes 2 years of its release and fans are celebrating it in every way possible on social media.

Natural star Nani hit many sixes and a lot of boundaries with his 2019 film titled, Jersey. His phenomenal performance in the sports drama is the talk of the town even after 2 years of its release. Shraddha Srinath made an impressive debut in the Telugu film industry with this Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial. Both Nani and Shraddha have left an everlasting impact on the audience with their outstanding act in the film. Well, today, on April 19, the film completes 2 years of its release and fans are celebrating it in every way possible on social media.

Jersey has bagged two National Awards at the 67th National Film Awards- Best Editing and the other for Best Telugu Film, Dadasaheb Phalke and Best Actor critics award in the last 2 years. The film is also being remade in Hindi starring . Well, to celebrate the film's 2 anniversary, Nani fans have been sharing posters and stills from Jersey. Calling it a masterpiece of all time, A Twitter user wrote, "2 years back exactly , #Jersey chusaka vachina aa highness, aa proudness, aa happiness anedi priceless asalaa @NameisNani..We can write pages & pages to describe what #Jersey means to us. Forever grateful to @gowtam19 sir..#Jersey is a MASTERPIECE."

Take a look:

The makers of the film also shared a creative to celebrate the film's 2 years of release and wrote, "He was beaten by life, bruised & battered but he refused to give up. He chose to chase his DREAM. IT'S NEVER TOO LATE TO DREAM!."

Meanwhile, Nani has a lot of films in the kitty including Shyam Singha Roy, Tuck Jagadish and Ante Sundaraniki.

