2 Years Of Oh Baby: Samantha Akkineni relives the best memories; Calls it 'little movie with biggest heart'

Samantha Akkineni took to social media and shared happy photos from the sets of Oh Baby to reminisce the heartwarming memories on completion of two years.

When Oh! Baby starring Samantha Akkineni was released in theatres in 2019, critics were raving about Samantha Akkineni’s performance as well as director Nandini Reddy’s vision and writing. Oh! Baby was a fantasy drama movie in which an old lady transforms into a young woman (Samantha,) when god intervenes in the form of a saint. Oh! Baby was an official remake of the 2014 South Korean drama, Miss Granny. Veteran actress Lakshmi played a pivotal role along with Teja Sajja, Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh, Urvasi, Snigdh and others were seen in supporting roles. Oh! Baby is one of Samantha Akkineni’s best performances till date and is a very enjoyable entertainer.

Oh! Baby completed its two years anniversary and is trending on social media with fans reminiscing about their favourite moments from the movie. Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share her thoughts about Oh! Baby completing two years. The actress took Instagram and shared a few unseen photos from the sets and wrote a long note saying, "Two years of #Ohbaby A movie that I will cherish with all my heart . Oh baby will always be that movie I fondly look back at ,more so for the people I got to make it with .The laughter on sets , the goof ups , the wholehearted trust and the everlasting friendships.. the little movie with the biggest heart."

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni is too hot to handle in backless ruffle top and velvet pants; Yay or Nay? On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is currently basking in the success of the action drama The Family Man 2 series, where she played the role of Raji and impressed everyone with her performance. For her next, Samantha is currently busy shooting for a romantic fantasy entertainer Shaakuntalam, where she plays the lead role Shakuntala, while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan plays the role of Dushyant under Gunasekhar’s direction. She also has a Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, in the direction of Vignesh Shivan.

Credits :Samantha Akkineni Instagram

