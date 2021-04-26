2 Years of Uyare: Parvathy calls it an incredible journey in a heartfelt note and remembers film's release day

As Uyare turns 2, Parvathy has penned a heartfelt note and also thanked the audience for all the love and support.

Malayalam film Uyare starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas in lead roles has completed two years of its release today. The film revolves around the life of Pallavi Raveendran, who survives an acid attack. As the critically acclaimed film turns 2, Parvathy has penned a heartfelt note and also thanked the audience for all the love and support. She also mentioned all the survivors of the acid attack who generously shared their worlds with her and helped her to get into the skin of her character.

The actress wrote, "Two years since Uyare released. I remember the day of release like yesterday. I was not prepared for the kind of love and acceptance this movie received from the audience. For each and every review, each and every experience you all shared with me, for your stories of rising from the ashes! I am so grateful! To all the survivors of acid attack who so generously shared their worlds with me so I could do justice to Pallavi."

Take a look:

Uyare released on 26, April 2019. The film not only got immense response from the critics and audience but also went on to earn pretty well at the box office.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu receives the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Says 'second wave has hit everyone hard'

Uyare was the first Malayalam film and the second Indian film to be released in South Korea. The film was also screened at the International Children’s Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK).

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×