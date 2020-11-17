  1. Home
  2. entertainment

2 Years of Vijay Deverakonda’s Taxiwala: Fans take over internet sharing their favourite moments from the film

It has been two years since Vijay Deverakonda's supernatural thriller Taxiwala was released.
10340 reads Mumbai
2 Years of Vijay Deverakonda's Taxiwala: Fans take over internet sharing their favourite moments from the film
As Vijay Deverakonda’s film Taxiwala reached two years, fans of the actor have been sharing their favourite moments from the film on Twitter. Since morning it has been trending on Twitter. The film is a supernatural thriller which was helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. Taxiwala had Deverakonda playing the role of a cab driver. His life changes completely when he realises that the car is haunted. While trying to unravel the mystery behind the haunted car, he learns all about an experiment called astral projection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in an action film titled Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is touted to be an action-drama and it was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Fighter stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood. He recently announced that he will be joining hands with director Sukumar for an ambitious movie.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal is a sight to behold in her ivory chikankari festive outfit; See PHOTOS

Announcing the film, Deverakonda wrote, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda.. The actor in me is super excited ...The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr...Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard." Recently, he made the headlines after he said during a talk show with Samantha Akkineni that he is not committed and enjoys being so.

Credits :Twitter

