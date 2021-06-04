20 Photos and Videos: A sneak peek into Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim's modern and cosy abode

While sharing photos on Instagram, the stunning Nazriya often ends up giving a sneak peek into their luxurious Kochi house.

One of our favourite celebrity love stories is of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim. They are a perfect example of match made in heaven and make us believe that fairytales do exist. The Malayalam couple has always managed to grab our attention over their adorable photos on Instagram. While Fahadh Faasil is not on social media and likes to keep himself away from the media glare, Nazriya Nazim keeps treating us with stunning of them on Instagram. They have been setting major relationship goals for years. Their fans look up to them when it comes to love, promises and togetherness.

Well, together they make a home and it is too beautiful. While sharing photos on Instagram, the stunning Nazriya often ends up giving a sneak peek into their luxurious Kochi house. From an open balcony with a view to white walls and cosy corners, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's house is all things modern and we love it. Today, we take a virtual tour of their stunning Kochi house.

Here's a glimpse of their bedroom that is simple and cosy.

A glimpse of their living area that looks classy, spacious and very homely.

Scroll down below to check out more photos that give us a sneak peek into their lavish house.

Fahadh and Nazriya Nazim met each other for the first time on the sets of Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014). Interestingly, they played the role of husband and wife in the film. Did you know not Fahadh but Nazriya proposed him first while they were sitting in a room post pack-up? During one of the interviews, Nazriya Nazim revealed, “During the shooting of Bangalore days, we were sitting in a room. Only two of us were there. So I asked him ‘Will you marry me?. I promise I will care for you."

