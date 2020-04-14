20 Years of Alai Payuthey: R Madhavan gets nostalgic; Thanks fans for keeping him and the memories alive

The Tamil film Alai Payuthey starring Madhavan and Shalini in the lead roles has completed 20 years today and fans have been sharing stills from the film.

R Madhavan's movies have always set a benchmark when it comes to romance genre films. Be it Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein or Alai Payuthey, the actor has won million hearts with his lover boy image on the big screen. Alai Payuthey, its been 20 years since it's release and the film still remains special and evergreen for the moviegoers. The Tamil film starring Madhavan and Shalini in the lead roles has completed 20 years today and fans have been sharing stills from the film. Fans took Maddy back to the memories of the film as the film completed 20 years today.

Sharing a collage of stills from the film, Madhavan tweeted, "20 years that flew by since the release of my debut film. #20yearsofalaipayuthey. Thank you all for keeping me and the memories alive." The story of the film showcases the tensions of married life between two young people who elope. The film's story is mostly recollected in flashbacks by Karthik (Madhavan), on how he and Shakthi (Shalini) fall in love. The score and soundtrack of the film is composed by A. R. Rahman.

Check out R Madhavan's tweet below:

20 yers that flew by since the release of my debut film. #20yearsofalaipayuthey. Thank you all for keeping me and the memories alive . pic.twitter.com/Vr1VcrUde1 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 14, 2020

Thank you so much https://t.co/eX5e1Zpb8a — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 14, 2020

On the work front, Madhavan will be seen on the big screen opposite Anushka Shetty in their upcoming film Nishabdham. The film was set to release on April 2 but is postponed due to COVID-29 lockdown. Due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, the makers pushed the release date of their upcoming suspense thriller.

