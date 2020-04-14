20 years of Mani Ratnam’s Alai Payuthey: 5 reasons why Karthik and Shakthi will be our favorite couple

As Mani Ratnam's Alai Payuthey has now reached 2 decades of its release date, here are five reasons why Karthik and Shakti will be favourite to us forever.

There could be hardly any Kollywood fan who would say that they haven't watched Mani Ratnam’s Alai Payuthey. The film narrated the typical love story of 90’s youth. The films revolved around the lives of a couple who fell in love slowly grew along with each other and how their love took a topsy turvy when things changed. Their romantic moments, how they handled each others’ anger and their moments when they thought it was a bad decision to be together were all narrated so flawlessly, that you will slowly fall into the world of Karthik – Shakti. While R Madhavan played the former, Shalini played the latter. Here are five reasons that the couple’s story will be our most favorite love story forever.

1. Shakti and Karthik are the most romantic couple of Kollywood

While we know many romantic movies and many onscreen couples have made us forget the real world, Shakti and Karthik gave the 90s kids some major couple goal. Be it the way they call each other ‘Purusha’ and ‘Pondati’, which is still being used by many real-life couples, or the way they make up after every time they fight, Shakti and Karthik are the best. It will be fair to say that many couples have copied their romantic moments and applied in their real life. Who can forget the song ‘Nagila Nagila Nagila’, in which they both have showed people what romance actually is? The song by itself is enough to make people go to a different world which is all things love.

2. The way Karthik respected Shakti

The film was released at a time when almost all Kollywood heroes were either cutting their veins to prove their love or stalking the heroine even after being rejected for n number of times. In Alai Payuthey, Karthik was a gentleman. When Shakti told him not to disturb her anymore, he respected her decision and gave her the space. Let’s not count the one time that he visited her Kerala, for they decided to elope after his visit. Apart from his wife, Karthik respected Shakti as a doctor, as a daughter and a sister. Even when they both had fights and truffles, he never disrespected her.

3. Karthik’s unique way of proposing his love

One of the best pick up lines of Kollywood cinema is ‘Nee Azhaga iruka nu nenaikala’. This is exactly how Karthik proposed Shakti. He told her that though he did not think she was beautiful, though he was not that attracted to her, he still thought he fell for her, and then he asked her to think about it and tell him if she felt the same way about her. When Shakti signaled him about her interest, he invited her to his residence during a family function. Unlike the other heroes of that time, who were physically and mentally abusing a heroine in the name of love, Karthik truly loved her and they had shared great chemistry on-screen.

4. They stood by their love even at tough times

When the parents of Shakti and Karthik did not approve of their love, they first decided to give up on their love for the sake of their parents. However, they stood by it and married each other as they were so much into each other and this deserves a lot of respect. Whenever people get married in Tamil Nadu, their friends would definitely sing ‘Mangalyam Thandhunanena’ - Alai Payuthey style even today. The way they both respected their parents even after they abandoned them on the streets for nothing, will make us respect their love. What is to be noted here is the fact that they were there for each other during their toughest times. When Karthik roamed on the streets desperately trying to find Shakti, we would find ourselves traveling with him.

5. The beautiful intimacy of Khushbu Sundar and Aravind Swamy

Khushbu Sundar and Aravind Swami made extended cameo appearances in Alai Payuthey. Their subtle love for each other, and how they were ready to take a bullet to save the other one, is the unsung portion of Alai Payuthey. Though Shakti and Karthik are impeccable, the love track of Khushbu and Aravind Swami deserves a round of applause.

