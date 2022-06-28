20 Years of Prabhas: Baahubali to Mirchi, a look at the best movies of the Pan-Indian star

Prabhas, the biggest superstar of Indian cinema, has completed 20 years in the film industry. Exactly, today, in 2002, he made his debut as the protagonist in Jayanth C Paranjee's film Eeshwar and the rest as well is just a history. He has grown beyond everyone's expectations and rose to pan Indian star today, who made the nation proud.

It is true that Baahubali's massive success has bought worldwide recognition and popularity for Prabhas. However, it isn’t completely fair to solely credit Prabhas' popularity to just this one film as he was already the biggest star in the Telugu Film Industry. Fondly called Darling, his movies like Billa, Mr. Perfect, and Mirchi made records at the box office and fans went gaga over them. On that note, as Prabhas marked two decades in the industry, let's take a look at his best films, that made him what he is today.

Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning, directed by SS Rajamouli, grabbed all eyes on the Indian cinema. The larger-than-life movie became one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Besides, the film’s popularity crossed national boundaries with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati emerging as megastars.

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Post the first part, the only question was why did Kattapa kill Baahubali and is Prabhas alive in the second part. The suspense was real. The film made Rs 1,800 and is also the second highest-grossing film in India, further cementing Prabhas' nationwide stardom.

Mirchi

Prabhas was a perfect mix of romantic and mass heroes. While his chemistry with Anushka Shetty keeps the audience hooked on the screen, his heart-touching dialogues and fight sequences made it a great entertainer. Mirchi was the highest-grossing Telugu movie in the year 2013.

Saaho

Despite lukewarm reviews, Saaho made records at the box office. The film, which marked his debut in Bollywood, gave a glimpse of Hollywood-like visuals and action. With a budget of ₹300 crores, Saaho is also being called the 3rd most expensive film made in India.

Chatrapathi

Released in 2005, the SS Rajamouli'a directorial has all the elements of a classic Telugu action film balanced with romance and the emotions for his mother. Prabhas Chatrapthi hit the right chord and became a classic movie in Tollywood.

Billa

While action and romance were known as Prabhas' forte, Billa came as a surprise and left audiences awestruck. Prabhas as an underworld don was pure bliss to watch, his attitude, aura, and swag along with his chemistry with Anushka Shetty made it a blockbuster entertainer.

Chakram

Prabhas impressed audiences with his performance in Chakram. Also, a spoiler, it is one of the very few films, where the lead actor is dead at last. This has to be on the list of one of the best performances of Prabhas as an actor.

Varsham

One of the best movies of Prabhas in Telugu is Varsham. The movie starred Trisha, Gopichand, and Prabhas. Prabhas was nominated as the Best Actor at the 52nd Filmfare Awards South for this movie.

Darling

Darling starring Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal is a great film that you can enjoy with your family and friends. His chemistry with Kajal became the talk of the town back then, and the comedy timing that he brought to the screen was unmissable. A perfect entertainer that totally defines his career.

Mr perfect

Mr Perfect featuring Prabhas, Tapsee Pannu and Kajal Aggarwal is a rom-com Telugu movie that is a total entertainer. A right blend of family emotions, romance and comedy that made Telugu audiences love it. This is one of the most popular films by Prabhas.