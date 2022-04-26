20 years of Puneeth Rajkumar, Powerstar's debut film & the beloved moniker 'Appu'

Puneeth Rajkumar, one most liked actors of his generation, was the son of Kannada film icon Rajkumar. He is fondly known as Appu by millions of people all over the world, but did you ever wonder why? And how did he earn the most loved moniker which is so close to the people of Kannada? It's with his debut film Appu. Yes, In 2002, director Puri Jagannadh launched him in a leading role in his masala film ‘Appu’. Puneeth’s debut film in a leading role became so popular that he was named after the title of the film, Appu.

Today, 20 years ago, Puneeth Rajkumar's debut film Appu was released. It also marks the two decades of Kannada cinema icon Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu. The actor made such a huge impact on the audience that till today he is remembered as Appu more than his own name.

The film was a superhit of its time and completed a 200-day run in the theatre. Playing the archetypal college lad gave him the screen image of a dashing romantic hero. With that spring in his steps and his equally fluent dancing skills, he floored his diehard fans and sent them into a frenzy, ensuring that the film became a super-duper box-office hit. The rest, as they say, is history.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Appu also marked the debut of Rakshitha as a female lead in a Kannada film. It was remade in Telugu and Tamil. The film was produced by Puneeth's mother, Parvathamma under Poornima Enterprises, the production banner of the Rajkumar family. The film was remade in Telugu in 2002 as Idiot, in Tamil in 2003 as Dum, in Bengali in 2006 as Hero, and in Bangladeshi Bengali in 2008 as Priya Amar Priya.

After entertaining audiences with almost 30 films and doing many good deeds for lakhs of people, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at 46 after suffering a massive heart attack and left a huge void for everyone who loved him. The Powerstar bid his adieu to the filmy journey with his last movie James, which was released in March and became a blockbuster hit. Directed by Chethan, the film was the perfect treat for fans longing to watch their Appu entertain them one last time on the big screen.

Also Read: Final Salute to Puneeth Rajkumar: 26 orphanages, 16 old age homes, NO controversies, the one in a billion star