2017 Sexual Assault Case: Dileep appears for police questioning; Moves Kerala HC against director Balachandra

Malayalam actor Dileep appeared before Kerala Crime Branch for second day of questioning in the actress abduction case and new allegations made by director Balachandra Kumar. Dileep and other accused, including his brother, brother-in-law and two friends, have been asked to be present before the Kerala Crime Branch for three days, starting January 23 for questioning. Dileep and his brother in law had arrived in the same car for the questioning and were spotted leaving the crime branch office.

Recently, director Balachandra Kumar made some shocking revelations and released audio notes against Dileep. The audio notes apparently revealed that Dileep and others had been discussing a conspiracy to attack the investigating officials in the actress' abduction case. Following the same, the new case was registered against Dileep.

Balachandra alleged that Dileep while watching a YouTube video of the then Superintendent of Police AV George said he would want to "teach a lesson" to the officer. Dileep's accomplices had said that they would have to "spend Rs 1.5 crore for this." The director Kumar submitted a few recordings he had made while he was at Dileep's residence.

Dileep and two others then approached the Kerala High Court seeking pre-arrest bail after a new FIR was filed against them. He got interim relief from being arrested on a condition that he has to appear before the police for questioning.

In the other news, Dileep, who is the main accused in the 2017 sexual assault case, has moved to the Kerala High Court against Balachandra Kumar for alleged extortion. He reportedly said that Kumar had intimidated the actor and demanded money from him.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, Dileep said the director's wife was a Latin Catholic Christian and Kumar claimed that he was close to the Bishop of Neyyattinkara who knew the chief minister and other powerful people.

"Kumar also demanded money under the pretext of making payments to few others, claiming that he had made commitments to pay those persons also if the first petitioner (Dileep) was released on bail," said the petition.

"This resulted in Balachandra Kumar abandoning his demand for money for payment to others. However, Balachandra Kumar repeatedly requested and obtained Rs 50,000 from the third petitioner on or about December 2017 under the pretext that he had made a vow to some church to build a mast... if the first petitioner (Dileep) obtains bail," the actor said in the petition.

Meanwhile, the Church on Sunday denied all the allegations and said that Bishop had no connection with Dileep or Kumar.

