2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph’s next is a period film on missing cargo ship MV Kairali?

Jude Anthany Joseph is riding high on the success of his latest film 2018. The film which features an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Srinivasan, and many more, has been named as India’s official entry to the 96th Oscars.

As per the latest reports, the helmer’s next film will be based on Kerala Shipping Corporation’s cargo ship MV Kairali, which went missing in 1979. It is understood that he will also be writing the film, with the help of renowned investigative journalist Josy Joseph.

More about MV Kairali

The MV Kairali had a crew of 49 sailors and carried more than 20,000 tonnes of iron ore. It set sail from Margao, India to Rostock, Germany, via Djibouti. However, the journey was not completed.

As per reports by Cinema Express, eminent cinematographer Jomon T John revealed in 2017 that he would be making his directorial debut with a film based on the same subject. It was also mentioned that Nivin Pauly would be playing the lead role and that the film would be bankrolled by Pauly Jr. Pictures in collaboration with Real Life Works. However, the project never materialized due to unknown reasons.

Jude Anthany Joseph on the work front

Jude Anthany Joseph is currently in the United States, working on the Oscar Campaign of his latest film 2018. The film is a survival drama film, which follows the story of several characters during the 2018 Kerala floods, which are considered to be the worst floods that the state has seen in over a century.

The film was a blockbuster hit, garnering praise for the performances, the music, and the cinematography. 2018 also became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Earlier this year, Jude Anthany also signed up for a project with Lyca Productions. However, not a lot of information is available regarding the project as of now.

