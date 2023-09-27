2018: Here's where you can watch India's official Oscar selection, starring Tovino Thomas, online

2018 is undoubtedly one of the best Malayalam films to release this year. Helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph, and featuring an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal, Aju Varghese, Aparna Balamurali, and many more, the film was a blockbuster, quickly becoming the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Where to watch the film:

In the most recent update, the film has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 96th Academy Awards, which is supposed to be held in March next year. The film began production in May 2022 and had its theatrical release on 5th May this year. 2018 had its OTT release a month later, on 7th June, with the streaming rights being bagged by Sony Liv. The film is also available in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, apart from Malayalam.

About 2018

2018 is a film that tells the story of the Kerala floods of 2018, which is touted to be the worst floods that the state has seen in over a century. The calamity brought life to an eerie standstill in the state and saw people from all walks of life come together in order to overcome the catastrophe.

The film draws inspiration from real-life stories, having multiple storylines that are connected by a single thread: the floods and the attempts to save people's lives. Making the film was not an easy task for the director, as the story revolved around something that the targeted audience knew really well. In an earlier interview, director Jude Anthany Joseph said that the director told him he was ready to make five separate films starring different actors, and that he mentioned it would adversely affect Joseph’s career if the film did not do well. But the helmer had confidence in the film, and his confidence proved to be right.

The ensemble cast did not waver from the plot, doing an amazing job bringing the characters, and the story at large to life. For his performance in the film, Tovino Thomas was also named the Best Actor at the Septimius Awards.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tovino Thomas on 2018's official entry to Oscars 2024: 'This was not an easy movie to...'