2018 Teaser Launch: Mammooty, Tovino Thomas and team's 'A night to remember'- PICS

Tovino Thomas has collaborated with director Jude Anthany Joseph for another Malayalam drama titled 2018. As the makers unveiled the captivating teaser of the project based on the 2018 floods in Kerala yesterday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a few glimpses from the teaser launch ceremony, attended by Mammootty, "From yesterday’s teaser launch of 2018, Malikappuram and Chaver. Wishing nothing short of best to everyone involved. ‘2018’ releasing in 2023 !!!Teaser out now..."EVERYONE IS A HERO."

Now, coming to the teaser, 2018 is an attempt to showcase the hard-hitting reality of the catastrophic floods in Kerala. Dropping the teaser, the Tovino Thomas tweeted, "2018 releasing in 2023 !! Teaser out now...EVERYONE IS A HERO." The video begins with an aerial view of the floods. Later, we get an insight into the loss faced by the common man during the natural calamity.