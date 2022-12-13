2018 Teaser Launch: Mammooty, Tovino Thomas and team's 'A night to remember'- PICS
A sneak peek into the trailer launch of Tovino Thomas starrer 2018.
Tovino Thomas has collaborated with director Jude Anthany Joseph for another Malayalam drama titled 2018. As the makers unveiled the captivating teaser of the project based on the 2018 floods in Kerala yesterday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a few glimpses from the teaser launch ceremony, attended by Mammootty, "From yesterday’s teaser launch of 2018, Malikappuram and Chaver. Wishing nothing short of best to everyone involved. ‘2018’ releasing in 2023 !!!Teaser out now..."EVERYONE IS A HERO."
Now, coming to the teaser, 2018 is an attempt to showcase the hard-hitting reality of the catastrophic floods in Kerala. Dropping the teaser, the Tovino Thomas tweeted, "2018 releasing in 2023 !! Teaser out now...EVERYONE IS A HERO." The video begins with an aerial view of the floods. Later, we get an insight into the loss faced by the common man during the natural calamity.
2018 stars Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, and Aparna Balamurali in key roles, along with others. The venture has been produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company along with P K Prime Production Producers. Now, coming to the technical crew, Akhil George is on board the team as the cinematographer and Chaman Chakko as the editor.
Ajayante Randam Moshanam
Furthermore, Tovino Thomas will also headline Jithin Lal's directorial Ajayante Randam Moshanam. He has been paired opposite Kirthi Shetty in the movie, along with Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Jagadish, Hareesh Perady, and Pramod Shetty in important roles.
Ajayante Randam Moshanam is a pan-India film set against the backdrops of the 1900s, 1950s, and 1990s. While Jomon T John ISC is the head of the cinematography, Shameer Muhammed is taking care of the editing. Additionally, Dhibu Ninan has provided the tunes for the drama.
