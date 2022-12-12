2018 Teaser: Tovino Thomas' next shares the heart-wrenching tale of the 2018 Kerala floods

Tovino Thomas is on a journey to diversify and has been taking on some challenging roles one after the other. He will star in Jude Anthany Joseph’s directorial titled 2018. Now, the makers have unveiled the hard-hitting teaser of the project, which is an attempt to show the real picture of the 2018 catastrophic floods in Kerala, and how it affected the common man. Sharing the preview, the protagonist Tweeted, "2018 releasing in 2023 !! Teaser out now...EVERYONE IS A HERO." The clip starts with an areal view of the floors and later moves on to what it took for the common man to deal with the natural calamity. 2018 appears to be a realistic take on the trouble faced during such situations.

Check out the teaser below: