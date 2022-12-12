2018 Teaser: Tovino Thomas' next shares the heart-wrenching tale of the 2018 Kerala floods
Take a look at the heart-wrenching teaser of Tovino Thomas starrer thriller 2018.
Tovino Thomas is on a journey to diversify and has been taking on some challenging roles one after the other. He will star in Jude Anthany Joseph’s directorial titled 2018. Now, the makers have unveiled the hard-hitting teaser of the project, which is an attempt to show the real picture of the 2018 catastrophic floods in Kerala, and how it affected the common man. Sharing the preview, the protagonist Tweeted, "2018 releasing in 2023 !! Teaser out now...EVERYONE IS A HERO."
The clip starts with an areal view of the floors and later moves on to what it took for the common man to deal with the natural calamity. 2018 appears to be a realistic take on the trouble faced during such situations.
Check out the teaser below:
The cast of the film also includes Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, and Aparna Balamurali in important roles, along with others. The venture has been financed by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company in association with P K Prime Production Producers. While Akhil George is the Director Of Photography, Chaman Chakko is the editor. The movie will be released in the theatres by next year in 2023.
Ajayante Randam Moshanam
Over and above this, Tovino Thomas will also front Jithin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam. With Kirthi Shetty as the leading lady, the project further stars Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Jagadish, Hareesh Perady, and Pramod Shetty in significant roles, along with the rest.
The Pan-India film has been set against the backdrops of the 1900s, 1950s, and 1990s. Now, coming to the crew, Jomon T John ISC is looking after the film's camerawork, while Shameer Muhammed is the head of the editing department. Additionally, Dhibu Ninan has scored the music for Ajayante Randam Moshanam.
