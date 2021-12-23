Jr NTR refers SS Rajamouli as Jakanna; Here's everything about their special friendship

Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli are poised to make history with their pan-India film, RRR. The Aravinda Sametha actor and Baahubali director share a very special bond as they both began their journey in the film industry in the year 2001. The actor and director first joined hands for 2001 outing Student No. 1. Their flawless chemistry resulted in four more collaborations including their latest magnum opus RRR. The period action drama starring Jr NTR marks 20 years of the actor-director duo knowing each other as colleagues, friends and family.

During media interactions and public appearances, NTR Jr was all praises for SS Rajamouli. He fondly refers to the director as Jakanna. The RRR actor also claims that each of his ventures with the stellar director has been a learning curve and repeated appearances in his films is an honour. The admiration is mutual. The director has often called the superstar ‘face of South Indian cinema across the world’. Whenever the director-actor duo come together, the mutual respect and love between them is palpable.

The collaborations of these two include Student No. 1, Simhadri and Yamadonga. All these outings have been massive hits and RRR is also touted to be the biggest venture of the year.