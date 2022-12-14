2022 South Controversies: Nayanthara-Vignesh's surrogacy and Kantara plagiarism row to Liger's trouble with ED

2022 has been an exciting year full of major hits, celebrity weddings, and Twitter feuds. As we are about to conclude another successful year, it is time to reflect on some major controversies of 2022. Nayanthara-Vignesh's surrogacy row

Power Couple Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed twin boys through surrogacy. However, their surrogacy process came under light after Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian revealed that the government will be conducting an inquiry into the process, “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family." Reacting to the same, in an affidavit submitted by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the couple disclosed that their marriage was registered six years ago, however, the two exchanged wedding vows in a grand ceremony on 9th June this year in Mahabalipuram. Later on, giving a clean chit to the new parents, the authorities stated that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have in fact submitted all the legal documents required as per the ICMR regulations. The committee also clarified that the embryo in question was formed in August 2020, when commercial surrogacy was legal in India.

Kantara plagiarism debate

Rishab Shetty delivered the biggest hit of his career to date in the form of Kantara. The highly-acclaimed project landed in court as a Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge filed a plagiarism suit for the song Varaha Roopam. However, Kozhikode District Court dismissed the plea, also lifting the ban on the song. Reacting to the big win, the lead, and director of the movie, Rishab Shetty took to Twitter and thanked the fans with the following words, "We have won the Varaharoopam case with the blessings of the Gods and the love of the people. We are going to change the song on the OTT platform very soon considering people's request."



Liger's trouble with ED Vijay Deverakonda last appeared on the big screen with the sports drama, Liger. While the action entertainer did not perform as expected at the box office, the venture managed to create headlines for the wrong reasons. Enforcement Directorate (ED)is currently looking into the film's finances after politician Bakka Judson complained to the authorities, that several politicians invested their money in Liger to turn their black money into white. If the reports are to be believed, ED is focusing on the money trail of the drama, looking for violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. Vijay Deverakonda, director Puri Jagannadh, and producer Charmme Kaurwere grilled by the authorities for several hours. After his encounter with ED, Vijay Deverakonda was quoted saying to the media, "I gave few answers to the questions asked by the ED officials. They have done their job. The popularity that comes with the love also shows some difficulties. This is an experience in life though. They did not tell me to come again."



Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth divorce Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth decided to call off their wedding after being married for around 18 years. The couple announced their separation in January this year with a statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better." Although, the latest reports surrounding the celebrity couple claim that the two have decided to put their divorce on hold for now and will be trying to make things work. However, neither of the two has made an official statement since the separation announcement.