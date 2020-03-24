21 Days Lockdown: Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Tovino Thomas & more urge people to stay home

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi made an announcement today addressing the nation that the country will be under lockdown for the next 21 days.

Many south actors have shared crucial messages about the 21 Days Lockdown in India. The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi made an announcement today addressing the nation that the country will be under lockdown for the next 21 days. The PM urged the people of the nation to be safe and appealed to them to stay indoors amid the global Coronavirus outbreak. The Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty shared a post on her official Instagram account that people should understand the seriousness of the situation that the world is battling currently.

The Nishabdham actress further adds that everyone should stay indoors and follow all the directives that are issued by the Indian government for the safety of its people. The Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal also shared a message on her Twitter account stating that the next 21 days of lockdown is an opportunity to change old habits and inculcate new ones along with making a new routine for yourself. The actress who will feature in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 said that she has already enrolled for an online course, and will be increasing the time that she reads. Kajal says she will meditate, do household chores and spend quality time with her family.

Check out the posts:

21 days is the perfect amount of time to break old habits,make new ones and set new routines.I’ve already enrolled for online courses,increased my reading,meditation,cooking+household chores n spending quality time with fam.Tell me how you’re going to use your time productively? — Kajal Aggarwal (MsKajalAggarwal) March 24, 2020

South actor Tovino Thomas shared a picture of PM Modi addressing the nation and stated in his Instagram post that the 21 days lockdown is for the greater good. The Lucifer director Prithviraj Sukumar also shared a post on his Instagram handle saying that from midnight the nation will go under lockdown and urged people to follow all the instructions for their own safety and also of those around them. iSmart Shankar actor Ram Pothineni also shared a message on his Instagram story, urging people to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Petromx actress Tamannaah Bhatia also urged people to stay indoors.

