21 Years of Badri: Renu Desai recalls memories of shooting with Pawan Kalyan; See PHOTO

As Badri completes 21 years today, Renu Desai recollects the memories she cherished with Pawan Kalyan on the sets of the film.

Pawan Kalyan, Ameesha Patel and Renu Desai starrer Telugu film Badri has completed 21 years of its release today, April 20. This film which marked the debut of Puri Jagannadh as a director was remade in Hindi as Shart: The Challenge. The film managed to hit the right chord with the audience and earned pretty well at the box office back then. Well, as the film completes 21 years today, Renu Desai recollects the memories she cherished with Pawan Kalyan on the sets of the film.

Renu Desai took to social media and shared an unseen BTS photo of herself with Pawan Kalyan photobombing. She wrote, "My dupatta is my version of sunscreen...photobombing happening during Chikita shoot," followed by hashtags #21yearsofbadri #myfilm #memories #memoriesforlife. Renu made her acting debut with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in this film. They fell in love during the shooting of the film. Pawan Kalyan then married Renu Desai on 28th January 2009, this was his second marriage. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last and the two parted ways in 2012. Pawan Kalyan is now married to a Russian model Anna Lezhneva.

Check out Renu Desai's Instagram post on her debut film Badri as it completes 21 years today:

Meanwhile, Renu Desai has a few reality shows in her kitty. She has been busy with the shooting of her TV shows besides taking care of her kids Aadya and Akira.

Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, recently made comeback to film with Vakeel Saab. The film released last week and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike.

