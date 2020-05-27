22 year old Kannada actress Mebiena Michael dies in a car accident; Pyate Hudgir Halli Life host pays respect

The popular reality television show Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4 fame Mebiena Michael died in a major road accident while she was on her way to hometown.

Kannada TV actress and the winner of a popular reality television show Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4, Mebiena Michael died in a major road accident while she was on her way to hometown. Mebiena was 22. According to media reports, the accident took place in the evening near Devihalli of Nagamangala Tuluk, Karnataka. Reportedly, the car rammed into a tractor while the latter was taking a turn. Soon, the victims were taken to the Adichuchunagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital. While doctors declared Mebiena Michael dead on arrival, her friends survived and are being treated at the hospital.

Mebiena Michael's friends and family still can't believe she is no more and are still trying to cope up with her sudden demise. Meanwhile, fans are paying condolences on actress' sudden demise. Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4, Akul Balaji took to social media and expressed shock over 22-year-old's sudden demise. Balaji wrote, “Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina, soo young and full of life, can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy."

Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the traged pic.twitter.com/KuB0UdsWnz — Akul Balaji (@AkulBalaji) May 27, 2020

The 22-year-old Kannada actress started her journey as a model. She rose to fame after winning television reality show Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4. Known for her style statements, Mebiena Michael grabbed the attention with her presence on the reality show. The celebrities had to adapt village life by giving up their lavish lifestyle. The show took place at Banavasi village near Hassan.

