22YearsForTholiPrema trends as Pawan Kalyan fans celebrate the occasion and relive film's memories

Today on this special occasion, Pawan Kalyan fans have been sharing stills and clips from Tholi Prema as they relive the memories and celebrate 23 years of its release.

Pawan Kalyan starrer Tholi Prema, which has been directed by Karunakaran completes 23 years of its release today. The film released in 1998 and even 2 decades after it remains one of the classic romantic films. Today on this special occasion, Pawan Kalyan fans have been sharing stills and clips from Tholi Prema as they relive the memories and celebrate 23 years of its release. Several fans of the movie and Pawan Kalyan have been sharing about the same along with the trending hashtag #22YearsForTholiPrema. The success of the film catapulting Pawan Kalyan into overnight fame. It also won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. The film features Keerthi Reddy in the lead role, with music composed by Deva.

One of the moviegoers writes, "Watched this movie when i was a kid. Don't know why my heart always love this no matter what i still have songs and scenes in my storage...@PawanKalyan thank u for this movie sir Pic taken from here guys sorry! THOLI PREMA An Emotional Journey #22YearsForTholiPrema #TholiPrema."

Other Twitter users wrote, "The movie that announced the grand arrival of..."The Original Boy Next Door" of Telugu cinema..#22YearsForTholiPrema The evergreen PK movie."

The movie that announced the grand arrival of... "The Original Boy Next Door" of Telugu cinema..#22YearsForTholiPrema The evergreen PK movie ఈ సినిమా థియేటర్ లో చూసిన వాళ్ళెంతమంది వున్నారు? @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/5ygLX3azm2 — Nithin(banti) (@FollowerNithin) July 24, 2020

Watched this movie when i was a kid. Don't know why my heart always love this no matter what i still have songs and scenes in my storage @PawanKalyan thank u for this movie sir Pic taken from here guys sorry! THOLI PREMA An Emotional Journey #22YearsForTholiPrema #TholiPrema pic.twitter.com/N4CnxmHVcT — Soumya Sharma (@ItsMe_Soumya) July 24, 2020

Pawan Kalyan's Evergreen Classic Love Story Tholi Prema This intro scene has a seperate fanbase Probably the best heroine intro scene in TFI#22YearsOfClassicTHOLIPREMA#22YearsForTholiPrema#PawanKalyan @PawanKalyan #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/6Zip963DPb — iamganesh45 (@iamganesh_45) July 24, 2020

Tholi Prema is Released on 24th July 1998 written and directed by A. Karunakaran It stars Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy in the lead roles, with music composed by Deva. The film won the National Film Award#22YearsForTholiPrema #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan @harika_bujji @Harinani_ pic.twitter.com/qyuyY9TnN3 — Shivakrishnaperiki10@gmail.com (@p_shivakrishna) July 24, 2020

UNKNOWN FACTS ABOUT THOLIPREMA #Pawankalyan Cut Down his Remuneration for Taj Mahal Set in "Gagananiki Udayam Okate" There is no Female Voice in any of the Song's in the Movie It Was Winner of Six Nandi Awards and National Award Best Feature Film#22YearsForTholiPrema pic.twitter.com/C3NZxFdxKz — Supreme PSPK (@SupremePSPK) July 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is making comeback to cinema with a film titled, Vakeel Saab. The actor-politician will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink. The Power Star will step into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan for the same. Shruti Haasan will be seen in a cameo role in Vakeel Saab.

