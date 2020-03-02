23 year old Tamil TV actress commits suicide at her house in Chennai

A 23-year-old Tamil TV actor Padmaja was found dead at her house in Thiruvottiyur in Chennai on Sunday. According to media reports, she committed suicide after being separated from her husband Pawan over a domestic dispute.

In a shocking piece of news, a 23-year-old Tamil TV actor Padmaja was found dead at her house in Thiruvottiyur in Chennai on Sunday. According to media reports, she committed suicide after being separated from her husband Pawan over a domestic dispute. The actress took this extreme step over issues with her husband. Reportedly, the couple has a son, who is being raised by a relative nearby. The police discovered the body two days after the owner found the house locked and the lights were switched off for two days.

After he informed police, they broke the lock of the house only to discover Padmaja dead inside the house. Immediately, her body was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem and the Thiruvottiyur Police Station is investigating the case. Before killing herself, the TV actress video called her sister and expressed her worries over financial issues. "She made a video call to her sister on Saturday night when she expressed worry over her financial crisis. She was not able to land proper roles said," the Times of India quoted a police officer as saying.

Media reports suggest Padmaja's estranged husband is currently living in Andhra. The couple used to visit their son at relative's place over the weekend. Padmaja has acted in supporting roles in TV serials and has also been part of commercials and in films.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More