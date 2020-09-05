23YrsofSENSATIONALSURIYA trends on social media as fans celebrate the actor's glorious film career

The fans and followers of the actor took to Twitter in order to celebrate Suriya completing 23 years in the film industry. Twitter was flooded with messages for the actor and the fans also made sure that #23YrsofSENSATIONALSURIYA trends on the social media platform.

The social media space is buzzing with tweets flooding in for actor Suriya. The fans and followers of the actor took to Twitter to celebrate Suriya completing 23 years in the film industry. Twitter was flooded with messages for the actor. The fans and followers of Suriya also made the hashtag #23YrsofSENSATIONALSURIYA trend on the social media platform. The Kaappaan star enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. Suriya is also among the most loved actors from the film industry. Now, on the work front, the actor is looking forward to the release of his much awaited film called Soorarai Pottru.

The film will release on a digital streaming platform on October 30. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film. The film was earlier slated for a release on the big screen, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the film's release. Many films previously have been released on an OTT platform owing to the closure of theatres in the country due to the COVID 19 crisis.

Check out the posts:

Hearty congratulations to @Suriya_offl sir on completing 23 Years in Cine Industry on behalf of @tarak9999 FansATB for all ur Future endeavours sir #23YrsofSENSATiONALSURiYA #SuriyaSivakumar pic.twitter.com/26nTFFDRUq — WORLD NTR FANS (@worldNTRfans) September 5, 2020

S U R I Y A Guess the movie and the year of this pic if you're a die hard Suriya fan! #23YrsofSENSATiONALSURiYA#SooraraiPottru @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/tglmMyYGVe — Online Suriya Fans Telugu (@OSFC_Telugu) September 5, 2020

The fans and followers of Suriya had to wait for a long time to get an update about the film's release. Finally, Suriya issued a statement saying the film will release on an OTT platform. This news brought a lot of joy to the fans as they would finally get to see the film. The film Soorarai Pottru will see Suriya in the lead and is helmed by ace director Sudha Kongara.

