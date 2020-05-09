Kamal Haasan starrer Indian completes 24 years of its release and fans trend #24YearsOfEpicIndian on Twitter

As Kamal Haasan starrer Indian, directed by Shankar reached 24 years today, Twitter is flooded with wishes for the actor and the crew.

Twitter was flooded with wishes and messages for actor Kamal Haasan and director Shankar on Saturday, as the film, Indian reached 24 years of release. The film, which was a political satire, was a blockbuster. The film has Kamal Haasan in dual roles, while Suganya, Kasthuri, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar were among the lead actors. It was about an old age freedom fighter, who realizes the need to conduct yet another battle in the country. This time against corruption.

Meanwhile, the film is getting its sequel, and the shooting was started last year. The sequel, directed by Shankar, has Kamal Haasan, Rakhul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth in key roles. Recently, the film made the headlines after it was rumoured that the makers were planning to drop it. However, an official confirmation was made by the makers, who made it clear that the shooting will be resumed as soon as the COVID 19 situation is contained.

The film ran into a number of troubles. First, Kamal Haasan had to undergo a knee surgery due to which the film’s shooting was halted in the earlier stage. Next, the film’s earlier production house backed off and it was taken over by Lyca productions. In the most recent news, three crew members lost their lives on the sets of the film, after a crane in the property came down crashing. A case was filed against Kamal Haasan, Shankar, and Lyca productions in this regard.

