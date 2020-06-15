  1. Home
25 years of Pedarayudu: Mohan Babu shares throwback memory with Rajinikanth & other bigwigs from film's launch

Veteran star Mohan Babu is nostalgic and as Pedarayudu completes 25 years today, June 25, the actor took to Twitter and shared a throwback video.
Mohan Babu's Pedarayudu, which released in 1995 has completed 25 years. The film directed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty starring Mohan Babu in a dual role has completed 25 years of its release today. Superstar Rajinikanth featured in an important role in the film. Veteran star Mohan Babu is nostalgic and as the film completes 25 years today, June 25, the actor took to Twitter and shared a throwback video. Mohan Babu shared a video from Pedarayudu's launch ceremony. One can see in the video, Senior NTR, Rajinikanth, Dasari Narayana Rao, D Ramanaidu, ANR, K Raghavendra Rao and others meeting and greeting each other on the sets. 

Sharing the video on Twitter, Mohan Babu wrote, "25 Years of Pedarayudu! What Memories!#Pedarayudu #25YrsOfPedarayudu." Pedarayudu is a remake of the 1994 Tamil film, Nattamai, which starred Sarath Kumar, Meena and Khushbu. The film earned huge at the box office and became one of the biggest Telugu films. One of the memories from the video that has caught everyone's attention Mohan Babu touched Rajinikanth's feet as a mark of respect. Reportedly, Thalaiva then had lent him Rs 45 lakhs to Mohan Babu to complete the film.

Check out the throwback video:

Also Read: Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput with MS Dhoni met superstar Rajinikanth in Chennai 

Mohan Babu has completed 40 years in the film industry. The actor's popular dialogues have been compiled in a book, named "Dialogue Book". 

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu will be essaying the crucial role of Bhaktavatsalam Naidu in Suriya’s forthcoming film Soorarai Pottru. In Telugu, the film has been titled as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. 

