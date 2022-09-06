25 years of Suriya: 2 decades, 50 films, numerous awards, audience favourite- Finest actor of Indian cinema

Suriya Sivakumar is an actor of sheer passion, talent, and dedication. He is a treat to watch on the screen for critics and audiences alike. With each movie and performance, he never ceases to amaze. While his journey has been absolutely inspiring and dreamy-worthy, today marks a huge milestone for the actor as he clocked 25 years in the industry. Not an easy feat we must say. He not only survived in the industry with his talent but also shone like a true star by maintaining his top position in the hearts of audiences.

Suriya only defines what an actor should be- In 2 decades, 50 films, numerous prestigious awards, audiences favorite, and whatnot. As we look at his journey, we realised he has been one of the few actors to balance stardom and performances with great finesse.

The beginning

It wasn't a cakewalk or a thorn bed for Suriya to enter as a hero in Tamil cinema as he was the son of popular producer Sivakumar. However, as they say, he had his fair share of struggles as great expectations were on him and he managed to stand up to all. He made his debut as a hero in 1997 in Nerukku Ner, a film that was also helmed by Vasanth and co-starred actor Vijay in the lead. A film bankrolled by Mani Ratnam's production. On the advice of the ace filmmaker, he changed his name from Saravanan to Suriya, a name which Mani Ratnam cherishes the most.

The journey

Suriya began his journey as a romantic hero, or the boy next door, and went on to become a moderate success. He soon did a multistarrer film with Thalapathy Vijay for the comedy-drama Friends, a Pongal release in 2001, and showed he doesn't fear his limelight being stolen away, a true sign of an actor. However, after earning good success among audiences as a romantic hero, Suriya had a breakthrough by breaking the shackles of being typecasted as he played the role of an ex-convict. Not only did Nandha shatter Suriya’s image as the urban romantic hero, but also did fit into the mold of a quintessential Tamil cinema hero. There was no turning back after Nandha for the actor, who went on to choose roles that challenged him. Be it playing cop roles, or perfect anti-hero.

The success ladder

Well, by 2004, Suriya made a quiet name for himself but it was movies like Perazhagan and Aayutha Ezhuthu that changed all the dynamics. He started focusing on roles that only challenge him mentally and physically but also give out the right message, which is needed for the world out there. he shifted his focus to formula films, action dramas, and commercial entertainers in the next phase of his career.

Like every South hero, one must entertain the mass and what better than larger-than-life mass characters Suriya knew that he need to do it and gracefully gave audiences movies like Ayan (2009), Singam (2010), and Aaru (2005). And then came his romantic hero back in form with Gautham Menon's directorial Vaaranam Aayiram, which stayed with the audiences.

Low phase and trying times

The late 2000s were testing days for Suriya as his films like 7aum Arivu (2011), Maattrraan (2012), Aadhavan (2009), Anjaan (2014), and Pasanga 2 (2015) failed to impress audiences. However, he rose high and came back with films like NGK, Singam 3, 24, and more.

Soaring high

While the pandemic was a barrier for many actors with the halt of shoots and movies, it was a golden period for Suriya, first with Soorarai Pottru and then with Jai Bhim. In both films, he played a character that is the underdog and won’t hesitate to do what’s right.

And after two social-oriented movies, Suriya yet again took a new turn with his cameo role as Rolex in Kamal Haasan's Vikram. Suriya is not a typical South hero, but the finest talent who has the rage to manage between versatility and box office numbers. What an exceptional journey it has been. Can't wait to see more of Suriya.

Awards

Suriya received numerous awards including two National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and more. Suriya also managed to hog the attention of international media and audiences not just once but twice. Despite the language barrier and no understanding of words, movies like Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru have stuck the strings of International audiences so well that they had been selected for Oscars.

Audience hero

As Suriya manages to nail both, performance and box office numbers, he is known as an audience favorite for all the right reasons. 25 years of Suriya- a journey that has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for the actor.