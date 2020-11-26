26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Actor Adivi Sesh and team Major honour and pray for the victims & martyrs

Adivi Sesh will be playing the character of the 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unni Krishnan in his upcoming film.

On 27/11/2008, Mumbai was in a blanket of pure silence and fear after one of the most heartbreaking incidents left the nation in a state of shock. The famous Taj Mahal Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe, CST Station, were the main spots in South Mumbai that were attacked by the terrorists. Today, the country remembers and pays tributes to the martyrs and victims of the Mumbai terror attack. Telugu actor Adivi Sesh also took to Instagram and paid tribute to victims and martyrs who lost their lives while rescuing others to come out safe during the attacks.

The actor and on the behalf of the team of his upcoming film Major remembered the horrifying Mumbai attack. He wrote, "Today is 26/11. Team #MajorTheFilm and I bow our heads and pray in honour of both the victims and martyrs of the attacks. More to come later today but for now...a few moments of silence." The most horrifying act lasted for a whole three days.

Talking about his upcoming project, Major: The Film, Adivi Sesh will be playing the character of the 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unni Krishnan. Mahesh Babu and Sony Pictures are backing the upcoming project.

"The story struck a chord within me, and I identified with the character of Sandeep a lot,” he says. “I was in the US when I learned the tragic news of Sandeep’s death during the 26/11 attacks. He looked like my older brother and I was shaken that a handsome and patriotic youngster, who had achieved much for his age, died so early," the Goodachari actor revealed during an interview with CinemaExpress.

