28 Years Of Ajith: Fans give him a fitting tribute on Twitter as they celebrate his achievements

28 years ago, Ajith Kumar started shooting for his debut film and fans can't hold the excitement as they celebrate his achievements, struggles and success on social media.

Telugu-Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's fans have taken social media by storm as they celebrate 28 years of him in the industry. Yes, the Viswasam actor has completed 28 years in the industry and fans are celebrating this special day on Twitter. #28YrsOfSELFMADETHALAAjith, #AjithKumar and #28YearsOfAjithism is currently trending on Twitter as actor's loyal followers are sharing photos and videos of him on this special occasion. Ajith Kumar made his debut with Prema Pusthakam (Telugu) and his first Tamil film was Amaravathi, directed by then-newcomer Selva. It has been a rollercoaster ride for the actor and today, he is one of the biggest Tamil stars in the industry without having any godfather in the industry.

However, the road to success was definitely not an easy one but he proved himself with every role he played on the big screen. In 1993, Ajith suffered a fall, injuring his back and underwent three major surgeries. He was on bed rest for one and a half years. Well, on this very day 28 years ago, Ajith started the shooting of his debut film and fans can't hold the excitement. One of the fans tweeted, "28 Years Of CinemaClapper board...59 Successful Movies Still And CountingFire....29 Different Awards For Various Achievements & Yet To Receive MoreHundred points symbol....We Wish You To Continue & Reach Greater Heights...Love you all."

Check out Tweets below:

28 Years Of CinemaClapper board 59 Successful Movies Still And CountingFire 29 Different Awards For Various Achievements & Yet To Receive MoreHundred points symbol We Wish You To Continue & Reach Greater HeightsFlexed biceps Love you all#28YrsOfSELFMADETHALAAjith#Valimai pic.twitter.com/Sku9e1UiR7 — PAUL WALKER AK (@itzwalkerAK) August 3, 2020

From a Chocolate Boy to Action Hero to The King Of Kollywood His Growth is a clear Proof that when you believe in yourself and try hard.. you can achieve anything #28YrsOfSELFMADETHALAAjith #Valimai || #Ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/Tt6c6h9pEV — thala_sudharshan (@ThalaSudharshan) August 3, 2020

28 Years of self confidence

28 Years of hardworking #28YrsOfSELFMADETHALAAjith pic.twitter.com/YY9yCpZaB5 — MASS AJITH (@MassAjithkk) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar, who is called as Thala Ajith by his fans is looking forward to the release of his next film titled, Valimai. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H. Vinoth. Recently, reports stated that the film will be dubbed in Hindi as well. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the makers of the film. Valimai's released has been postponed to summer 2021.

