28 Years Of Vijayism: Fans share Vijay’s posters & stills as he inches towards 3 decades in film industry

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay took to their Twitter spaces and shared fan-made posters and photos of the actor to celebrate his 28 years in the film industry.

Thalapathy Vijay is a sensational actor of Kollywood film industry. Be it his films or his announcements, fans of the actor make sure that he is always in the limelight. A while back, he took over the internet after he announced that he has no connection with the political party that his father created. He also urged his fans not to join the party. Now, he has set the internet on fire and fans are sharing posters and stills of the actor as he is finishing 28 years in the film industry.

With fan made posters and several other stills of the actor, Twitter is filled with Vijay’s photos. On Diwali, the makers of his upcoming film Master released the teaser and it was the talk of the town. With Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, Master is one of the most anticipated movies of Kollywood.

See some of the fans' tweets here:

Here’s the special tag to celebrate 28 Years Of Vijayism #28YearsOfBelovedVIJAY Do add #Master and mention Thalapathy @actorvijay in all your tweets and replies! pic.twitter.com/goisHYLMR7 — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) December 3, 2020

Here It Is The Most Awaited Tag To Celebrate " 28 Years Of VIJAYIsm " - Spread The Tag Guyss : ) Tag : #28YearsOfBelovedVIJAY#Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/7wLhUsADai — போக்கிரி பிரின்ஸ் (@Prince_TVFC) December 3, 2020

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah and Kaithi fame Arjun Das will be seen playing key roles in Master. The film is produced by XB Film Creators and directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagarj. The film’s release was planned for summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic lockdown. Now, his fans anticipate that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021. The makers assured that they will wait for theatrical release and it will not have a direct OTT release.

