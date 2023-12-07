28th International Film Festival of Kerala: Date and venue details

Kerala is set to welcome the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala also known as IFFK, celebrating films from all over the world. The festival commences from tomorrow onwards with many films from around the globe coming in to celebrate the wonder of films.

A ceremony was held yesterday inaugurating the delegate cell of IFFK which was fulfilled by the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation, Arya Rajendran. The inaugural kit distribution was done by filmmaker Shyamaprasad with Kerala State Award Best Actress of 2022 recipient Vincy Aloshious receiving the first delegate pass.

28th International Film Festival of Kerala

Inaugurating the ceremony, Mayor Arya Rajendran said, “The 28th edition of IFFK showcases numerous films depicting resistance against war and violence, which holds significant relevance in the current scenario."

The inaugural screening will be of the Sudanese filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani’s directorial film Goodbye Julia, marking the beginning of the festival for this year. Before this Goodbye Julia had also made a mark at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the Prix de la Liberte (Freedom Award). The film is said to follow the intricacies and disparities that women have to face in the communities inside the Northern and Southern Sudanese regions.

The festival which spans from 8th December to 15th December in the capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram is expected to embark on a cinematic journey and celebration that is likely to transcend into every audience who takes their time to view the beauties of world cinema.

Many world cinemas will be celebrated in the upcoming week with notably 12 legendary filmmakers from around the world being paid homage for their contributions to the realm of cinema. Some of these entries include films like include the Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui’s A Minor, The Tree Goddess by Sumitra Peries, and Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura’s Cousin Angelica. Moreover, the central focus of this year’s festival will rely on Cuban films adding a diverse nature to the films as well.

About 28th IFFK

The 28th edition of IFFK is set to commence tomorrow, with filmmaker Ranjith once again holding the chairmanship and director post of IFFK. Many films will be screened across various theaters in Thiruvananthapuram along with iconic Malayalam films like Kaathal - The Core and Tovino starrer Adrishya Jalagankal also meeting the mark.

The screening of films will be held in various theaters across the city of Thiruvananthapuram, namely Kalabhavan, Sree, Kairali, Nila, Tagore, and Nishagandhi.

