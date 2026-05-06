29 Trailer Out: Vidhu, Preethi Asrani take fans into the pre-dating apps era in Rathna Kumar, Lokesh Kanagraj’s drama

If you are a fan of quirky, hard-hitting dramas, then you’re in luck. The trailer of director Rathna Kumar’s 29 finally dropped, and it's everything the audience expected from the Meyaadha Maan and Aadai filmmaker. Take a look!

29 Trailer out

Rathna Kumar is back to Meyaadha Maan and is soon set to release his highly anticipated Tamil drama film 29. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie promises a soulful yet gritty exploration of what it means to be lost in your twenties.

The 2-minute 33-second trailer opens with a cheeky dig at dating apps, claiming it will take the audience back to the early 2010s, when such apps didn't exist. The film follows the life of Sathya, played by Vidhu, a 29-year-old man grappling with a severe identity crisis. At his age, a typical society wants him to ‘settle down’. But the drifter that he is, Sathya doesn’t have any clear ambition or dreams.

Before he gets into the loop of marriage and kids, he wants to know who he actually is. His life takes a drastic turn when a 21-year-old, determined and ambitious woman, Vijayalakshmi aka Viji (played by Preethi Asrani), enters his life. She tirelessly works a minor job to make ends meet so that she can fund her dreams of becoming an IAS officer.

Watch the trailer below:

The film is based on the stark personalities of the two characters. While Sathya is aimless, Viji is hell-bent on realising her dreams. But as life happens, the opposite personalities fall for each other. The trailer showcases the hard-hitting emotional journey of the lovers, where their relationship is tested by social pressures and other realities of growing up.

While Vidhu and Preethi lead Kumar’s drama, they are joined by actors like Mahendran, Avinash, Shehnaz Fathima, and Prem Kumar playing key roles. While Rathna primarily called the movie a romance drama, she told The Hindu that there are things like self-discovery that become the core of her movie. “It will be a film that will give you a lot of hope,” she said at a promotional event. 29 is scheduled to release in theatres on May 8, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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