3 Malayalam and Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Sananth and Rishikanth’s Dorothy to Sajin Gopu’s Dhoomakethu

Malayalam and Tamil films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam and Tamil OTT releases worth checking out.

3 Malayalam and Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Dorothy

Cast: Sananth, Rishikanth, Keerthy Suresh , Ramachandran Durairaj, Muthazhagi, Jeeva Subramanian

Sananth, Rishikanth, , Ramachandran Durairaj, Muthazhagi, Jeeva Subramanian Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

Set in the 1980s, Dorothy follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, who grow up as henchmen under Subbu’s father, Whistle Veeraiah. Their lives take a tragic turn when Dorothy, Subbu’s sister-in-law, passes away under mysterious circumstances. Following her demise, Subbu reveals her true gender identity but is rejected and driven out by her family. Flashbacks reveal that Dorothy had supported Subbu in embracing her true self.

Determined to protect the family’s honour, Veeraiah hires Karthi to end Subbu. However, Karthi struggles to carry out the order as they travel together and gradually confronts his feelings for her. The rest of the film explores their emotional journey and the choices they make.

2. Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2

Cast: Saravanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar , Lavanya, Prem Kumar

Saravanan, , Lavanya, Prem Kumar Director: Balaji Selvaraj

Balaji Selvaraj Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2 follows advocate Sundaramoorthy, who faces a complex case that challenges his principles and commitment to justice. As he investigates deeper, he uncovers a web of institutional corruption and hidden agendas designed to suppress the truth.

With a pivotal new character adding further complications, Sundaramoorthy must navigate the murky boundaries between power and morality, confronting difficult choices and personal sacrifices.

3. Dhoomakethu

Cast: Sajin Gopu, Nikhila Vimal, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan

Sajin Gopu, Nikhila Vimal, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Shine Tom Chacko, Sidharth Bharathan Director: Sudhi Maddison

Sudhi Maddison Genre: Time-loop comedy

Time-loop comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 23, 2026

Dhoomakethu follows Kuttan, a 36-year-old bachelor whose long-awaited wedding to Sharmila takes a terrifying turn when masked intruders attack, ending his life and abducting his bride. Mysteriously waking up on the morning of his wedding day each time he passes away, Kuttan becomes trapped in a deadly time loop.

With the help of his friend, he repeatedly attempts to change the day's events while uncovering a sinister conspiracy linked to a rare comet. The film explores whether Kuttan solves the puzzle and saves Sharmila to break the cycle.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam and Tamil films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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