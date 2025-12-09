3 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Feminichi Fathima to Andhakara

Malayalam cinema has lined up some interesting films for release on streaming platforms this week. If you're wondering what to watch on OTT, here's a list of movies to check out.

3 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT

1. Feminichi Fathima

Cast: Shamla Hamza, Kumar Sunil, Musthafa Sargam, Viji Viswanath, Praseetha, Raji R Unnsi, Babitha Basheer, Pushpa Rajan

Shamla Hamza, Kumar Sunil, Musthafa Sargam, Viji Viswanath, Praseetha, Raji R Unnsi, Babitha Basheer, Pushpa Rajan Director: Fasil Muhammed

Fasil Muhammed Genre: Satirical Comedy Drama

Satirical Comedy Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 39 minutes

1 hour and 39 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: December 12, 2025

Feminichi Fathima tells the story of Fathima, a homemaker in a conservative Kerala community. When she wishes to buy a new mattress, she faces financial struggles and religious constraints.

This satirical social comedy-drama follows her journey of self-discovery and quiet rebellion against patriarchal norms, exploring Fathima's desire for independence, respect, and equal treatment. The movie received positive reviews, particularly for its rooted narrative and compelling performances.

2. Kaantha (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Ravindra Vijay, Gayathrie Shankar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Bagavathi Perumal, Vaiyapuri

Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Ravindra Vijay, Gayathrie Shankar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Bagavathi Perumal, Vaiyapuri Director: Selvamani Selvaraj

Selvamani Selvaraj Genre: Period Mystery Crime Drama

Period Mystery Crime Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 43 minutes

2 hours and 43 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: December 12, 2025

Kaantha narrates the tale of TK Mahadevan, a superstar of 1950s Tamil cinema, who ends up in an ego clash with his former mentor, Ayya. When the veteran filmmaker decides to make his dream project, a producer agrees to bankroll it with Mahadevan as the lead.

However, as the superstar begins to exert control over the sets, every creative decision changes, including the film's title, which is altered from Shantha to Kaantha. Soon, the set becomes a realm of mystery and intrigue when a death occurs, turning the dramatic world of cinema into a twisted mystery thriller.

3. Andhakara

Cast: Divya Pillai, Chandhunath G Nair, Dheeraj Denny, Vinod Sagar, Sudheer Karamana, Mareena Michael Kurisingal

Divya Pillai, Chandhunath G Nair, Dheeraj Denny, Vinod Sagar, Sudheer Karamana, Mareena Michael Kurisingal Director: Vasudev Sanal

Vasudev Sanal Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes

2 hours and 11 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: December 12, 2025

Andhakara follows the story of Aravind, a disabled taxi driver struggling financially. When he encounters a treacherous customer named Dr. Fidha, he is pulled into a dangerous world of organ trading and mobsters.

Tricked into assisting Fidha, Aravind soon finds himself fighting for survival as both criminals and police close in.

These are some of the most anticipated Malayalam films arriving on OTT this week. If interested, do check out movies from other languages on streaming spaces as well.

