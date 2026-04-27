3 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Jayasurya’s Aadu 3 One Last Ride - Part 1 to Rakasa dub
Are you wondering if there’s anything new from the Malayalam industry to watch on OTT? Here’s a list of releases to check out.
Malayalam movies and series are once again hitting streaming platforms this week with a fresh array of titles. If you’re exploring new films and shows online, here’s a list of Malayalam OTT releases to check out.
3 Malayalam Releases to Watch This Week on OTT
1. Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1
- Cast: Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bhagath Manuel, Indrans, Bijukuttan
- Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas
- Genre: Fantasy Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes
- Where to Watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: May 1, 2026
Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 is set in 2370, where a totalitarian regime called the Organization rules a resource-depleted Earth and seeks a powerful substance known as Star Dust to manipulate timelines. A resistance led by Baba discovers that time is non-linear and plans to stop them by altering the past.
The story shifts between timelines, following Shaji Pappan and his gang in the present, as well as their past lives in the 1790s, showing how their actions shape the future. The film ends on a cliffhanger, leading into Aadu 3: The Ride Ends – Part 2.
2. Biker (Malayalam-dub)
- Cast: Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair, Brahmaji, Atul Kulkarni
- Director: Abhilash Kankara
- Genre: Sports Action Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: May 1, 2026
Biker follows a talented rider who quits at his peak, only to return to mend strained relationships and reclaim his honor. The film focuses on high-stakes motocross racing, with a fractured family legacy and redemption at its core.
3. Rakasa (Malayalam-dub)
- Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan, Nayan Sarika, Getup Srinu, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vennela Kishore, Rajsekhar Aningi
- Director: Manasa Sharma
- Genre: Fantasy Comedy Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: May 1, 2026
Rakasa tells the story of Veeru, who returns to his village from the USA to marry his childhood girlfriend. However, upon arrival, he learns that she is set to marry someone else. After unsuccessfully trying to stop the wedding, Veeru gets intoxicated and falls asleep near a deserted, haunted fort. What happens next, and the challenges he faces, are the central focus of the movie.
These are some of the Malayalam films releasing on OTT this week.
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