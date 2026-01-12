3 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Mammootty starrer Kalamkaval to Dileep, Mohanlal’s Bha Bha Ba

Malayalam cinema has lined up several interesting titles to watch on OTT this week. If you’re wondering what to stream, here’s a list of films worth checking out.

3 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Kalamkaval

Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, Kunchan, Biju Pappan, Malavika Menon

Mammootty, Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, Azees Nedumangad, Kunchan, Biju Pappan, Malavika Menon Director: Jithin K. Jose

Jithin K. Jose Genre: Crime Action Thriller

Crime Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: January 16, 2026

Kalamkaval is set in the early 2000s and follows a group of police officers assigned to investigate a missing person’s case in a border village between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As the special investigation team arrives, public unrest, triggered by conflicts between communities and allegations of elopement involving the victim, creates a tense atmosphere for the police.

Things take a drastic turn when the police team, led by SI Jayakrishnan, begins to notice a recurring pattern. Over time, they discover that several women, divorced, widowed, or single, have gone missing, with clues pointing towards a single man.

Realising that the missing person’s case is only the tip of the iceberg, Jayakrishnan and his team embark on a cat-and-mouse chase against the prime suspect, Stanley Das. Whether they succeed in apprehending him or he manages to evade justice forms the core of the narrative.

2. Kirkkan

Cast: Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Johny Antony, Anarkali Marikar, Appani Sarath, Meera Vasudev, Maqbool Salmaan

Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Johny Antony, Anarkali Marikar, Appani Sarath, Meera Vasudev, Maqbool Salmaan Director: Josh

Josh Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: January 15, 2026

Kirkkan focuses on a police investigation into the apparent death of a young woman named Rachel, whose post-mortem reveals gruesome details. As the case leads to a complex probe filled with twists, several characters, including her roommate and a delivery boy, come under scrutiny.

As officers attempt to uncover the truth behind the crime, they begin to piece together an unusual motive. The film is based on true events that took place in Kottayam in 2005.

3. Bha Bha Ba

Cast: Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy Master, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, Fahim Safar, Senthil Krishna, Sidharth Bharathan, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, Salim Kumar

Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy Master, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, Fahim Safar, Senthil Krishna, Sidharth Bharathan, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, Salim Kumar Director: Dhananjay Shankar

Dhananjay Shankar Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 33 minutes

2 hours and 33 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: January 16, 2026

Bha Bha Ba begins with the kidnapping of Kerala’s newly elected Chief Minister, CK Joseph, by a man who identifies himself as the “Commoner.” After abducting the CM, he retreats to his hideout and urges citizens to submit their grievances to him in writing so that he can relay them directly to the minister.

As chaos ensues following the CM’s disappearance, a group of police officers led by Joseph’s son, Noble, attempts to capture the Commoner and uncover his identity. It is revealed that the Commoner is a man named Ram Damodar, also known as Radar, who suffers from certain mental health conditions.

After being orphaned, Radar is admitted to a mental hospital, where he comes under the influence of Ghilli Bala, a powerful gangster and a hardcore Thalapathy Vijay fan. Eventually, Radar becomes the gangster’s right-hand man and later takes charge of the gang, which is involved in gold smuggling.

What follows is a spoof-filled action-comedy escapade that explores why Radar has kidnapped the Chief Minister, whether they share a past connection, and who is aiding him in the mission.

The above films are among the top Malayalam releases on OTT this week. In addition, several other movies across different languages are also available for streaming.

