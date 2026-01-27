3 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya to Champion and Sheshippu

Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure about what to stream this week, here’s a curated list of Malayalam films and shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

3 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Sarvam Maya

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, Arun Ajikumar, Vineeth, Methil Devika

Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, Arun Ajikumar, Vineeth, Methil Devika Director: Akhil Sathyan

Akhil Sathyan Genre: Feel-good Horror Comedy

Feel-good Horror Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 26 minutes

2 hours and 26 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: January 30, 2026

Sarvam Maya follows the story of Prabhendu, an atheist who hails from a family of Hindu priests. After abandoning his traditions, he attempts to make a living as a musician but struggles to earn money.

In contrast, his father and brother are popular priests who are even flown abroad to conduct ceremonies. When Prabhendu returns to his village in Palakkad, he joins his cousin Roopesh, a local priest. As he assists his cousin with religious rituals, he does not believe in them and participates only for the money.

However, Prabhendu’s life takes an interesting turn when he comes into contact with a ghost that only he can see. The spirit does not remember her origins and calls herself Delulu, a complete Gen-Z ghost unaware of her past. As Prabhendu’s life fills with confusion and chaos due to her presence, the two develop an adorable connection, prompting him to learn more about Delulu and her true origins.

2. Champion (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Roshan Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Nandamuri Kalyana Chakravarthy, Santhosh Prathap, Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Archana, Ravindra Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan (cameo)

Roshan Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Nandamuri Kalyana Chakravarthy, Santhosh Prathap, Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Archana, Ravindra Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan (cameo) Director: Pradeep Advaitham

Pradeep Advaitham Genre: Period Sports Action Drama

Period Sports Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 46 minutes

2 hours and 46 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: January 29, 2026

Champion is set in 1948, post-Independence, and follows Michael Williams, an aspiring football player from Secunderabad in the state of Hyderabad, which was then ruled by the Nizams.

Working in a bakery, Michael’s sole ambition is to travel to England and become a successful football star. When he finally gets an opportunity to join a Manchester football club in London, his father’s past becomes a hurdle, preventing him from entering the country.

Desperate to reach England, Michael agrees to deliver an illegal cargo of guns for a flight pilot. During this journey, he ends up in a village called Bairanpally, where the villagers are actively fighting against the rule of the Nizams and the Razakars. What happens to the villagers after Michael is drawn into their struggle, and whether he ultimately achieves his dream, forms the film.

3. Sheshippu (The Remnant)

Cast: Meenakshi Jayan, Rashid Rahman, Rajan Pootharakkal

Meenakshi Jayan, Rashid Rahman, Rajan Pootharakkal Director: Shreejith S. Kumar, Gritto Vincent

Shreejith S. Kumar, Gritto Vincent Genre: Psychological Drama

Psychological Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 25 minutes

1 hour and 25 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: January 23, 2026

Sheshippu revolves around a ghostwriter who resides in a remote location. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters a traumatised woman. As they begin to spend time together, they form a connection. Through shared stories and an understanding of each other’s perspectives, they navigate their evolving relationship.

How they respond to their strained emotions while holding on to nostalgia is explored in the film. The movie was an official selection in the Malayalam Cinema Today category at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2025).

The aforementioned titles are among the recent Malayalam ventures streaming on OTT platforms this week. Several other movies and series in different languages are also available to stream.

