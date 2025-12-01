3 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Pranav Mohanlal starrer Diés Iraé to Communist Pacha Adhava Appa

Malayalam cinema has lined up several new releases to watch on OTT this week. If you're planning to stream something fresh online, here is a list of Malayalam films to check out.

3 Malayalam Movies to Watch on OTT this week

1. Diés Iraé

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Arun Ajikumar, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu K, Sudha Sukumari, Shine Tom Chacko

Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Arun Ajikumar, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu K, Sudha Sukumari, Shine Tom Chacko Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Rahul Sadasivan Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 53 minutes

1 hour and 53 minutes Streaming Date: December 5, 2025

December 5, 2025 Where to watch: JioHotstar

Dies Iraé follows the story of Rohan, the son of an Indian-American architect, who lives a spoiled, rich-brat lifestyle in a posh locality in Kerala. His life of affluence takes a grim turn when Kani, a girl he was once involved with, passes away.

At her funeral, Rohan swipes her hair clip and keeps it as a memento before returning home. However, he soon begins to be haunted by Kani's malevolent spirit, who ruffles his hair, makes the sound of a chilanka (ghungroo), and even grabs him by the collar to choke him.

Terrified, Rohan seeks answers with the help of Madhusudanan Potti, an occult specialist. Whether Rohan survives the haunting and why he is being targeted form the core of the movie.

2. The Girlfriend (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rahul Ravindran, Rao Ramesh, Rohini Molleti

Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rahul Ravindran, Rao Ramesh, Rohini Molleti Director: Rahul Ravindran

Rahul Ravindran Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Streaming Date: December 5, 2025

December 5, 2025 Where to watch: Netflix

The Girlfriend is a romantic drama starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The story revolves around Bhuma, a young woman raised by her single father, who joins a college in Hyderabad to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature.

At the same college, she crosses paths with Vikram, a student from another department. After spending a movie night together, the two fall in love and quickly enter a relationship, even though Bhuma is initially hesitant.

Soon, Bhuma realizes that Vikram is a control freak who begins involving himself in every aspect of her life. What follows is a turbulent journey in which Bhuma must break free from a toxic relationship, despite receiving little to no support from her father or friends.

3. Communist Pacha Adhava Appa

Cast: Nazlin Jameela Saleem, Althaf Salim, Sajin Cherukayil, Zakariya, Ranji Kankol, Vijilesh Karayad

Nazlin Jameela Saleem, Althaf Salim, Sajin Cherukayil, Zakariya, Ranji Kankol, Vijilesh Karayad Director: Shamim Moideen

Shamim Moideen Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 56 minutes

1 hour and 56 minutes Streaming Date: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Saina Play

Communist Pacha Adhava Appa chronicles the story of Wahid, a young man dealing with frustration after an ego clash. To cope with his emotions, he returns to his hometown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Wahid reconnects with his old friends, spending time playing cricket, he begins confronting the underlying conflicts within his community. This journey leads him to realize that true change begins from within.

Apart from these releases, several other South Indian movies and shows are also arriving on OTT this week.

