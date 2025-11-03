3 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT: Noble Babu Thomas’ Karam to Nerariyum Nerathu

A variety of Malayalam films are slated to release on OTT platforms this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a complete list for you to check out.

3 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Karam

Cast: Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanović, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian, Manoj K. Jayan, Baburaj, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sudev Nair, Vishnu G. Varrier, Johny Antony, Shweta Menon, Redin Kingsley

Karam, starring Noble Babu Thomas in the lead role, is an action thriller that was originally released in theaters on September 25, 2025. Directed by Hridayam fame Vineeth Sreenivasan, the movie follows the story of Dev Mahendran, a former army officer living with his wife Tara and their son.

As the trio travels to Lenarco (a fictional country) for Tara's office conference, Dev spots his ex-girlfriend Sana, who has been forced into working at an escort service.

Feeling responsible and heartbroken for having abandoned her in the past, Dev decides to use his army skills to rescue Sana and take her back home, risking his own life against the mafia ring that holds her captive.

2. Bad Girl (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Anjali Sivaraman, Shanthipriya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam

Bad Girl narrates the story of Ramya, a young girl who dreams of experiencing the perfect romance from her school days into adulthood. However, she constantly struggles to fit into societal norms, which force her to suppress her individuality and follow others' expectations.

The film explores how Ramya is often labeled a ‘bad girl’ simply for pursuing her own desires and interests, forming the central theme of the story.

3. Nerariyum Nerathu

Cast: Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Shibla Farah, Swathi Das Prabhu, Rajesh Azhikodan, Swetha Vinod, Nisanth SS, Aparna Vivek

Nerariyum Nerathu tells the story of Aparna, a passionate MBBS student from an affluent family who defies societal expectations and her family's wishes to be with Sunny, a man from a humble background. However, her life plunges into emotional chaos when Ashwin enters their world.

What follows next is a gripping and emotional journey as Aparna is forced to navigate a series of personal and moral challenges.

These are some of the most anticipated Malayalam movies to stream on OTT platforms this week, though there are plenty of exciting titles from other languages releasing as well.

