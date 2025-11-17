3 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week: Shades of Life to Vijayaraghavan’s Vala

Malayalam cinema has lined up some interesting films to check out on OTT this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a list of titles you need to know.

3 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Shades of Life

Cast: Niyas Backer, Bhaskar Arvind, Sreeja Das, Karthik, Dasan Kongad, Ramani Mancheri, SK Mini, Aswathi Mohanan, Rajeev Pillath, Telephone Raj, Nirupama Rajeev

Shades of Life is a melancholic anthology drama that follows the lives of several individuals in a village. Set in a remote backdrop, the film features a well-meaning yet troubled alcoholic who seeks advice from fellow villagers to save his crumbling marriage. A migrant laborer who battles poverty to gift a prized puppy to his child.

Meanwhile, a father devastated by the theft of his daughter's wedding savings embarks on a relentless search to track down the culprit. Also, parents who discover their married child is expecting grapple with their emotions, while young lovers navigate the challenges of building a life together.

Each story delves into the innate goodness of people, becoming a quiet exploration of the silent struggles that shape their lives.

2. Antharam

Cast: Negha Shahin, Kannan Nayar, Nakshathra Manoj, Rajeevan Vellur, Revathi, Vihaan Peethambar, Elsy Sukumaran, Gireesh Perincheri, Jomin V Geo, Muneer Khan, Kavya

Antharam narrates the story of Sneha, who leaves her loving grandparents' home to live with her father, Hareendran. As she moves into her new home, she keeps a distance from her stepmother, Anjali, a trans woman.

Over time, Anjali extends genuine love, care, and support, and Sneha begins to understand the inner conflicts and emotional struggles faced by a trans woman forced to live within the expectations of a heterosexual marriage.

3. Vala: Story of a Bangle

Cast: Vijayaraghavan, Lukman Avaran, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shanthi Krishna, Raveena Ravi, Sheethal Joseph, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Navas Vallikkunnu, Shafi Kollam, Gokulan

Vala: Story of a Bangle follows the interconnected stories of three families and an antique bangle. On their wedding night, a couple, Purushothaman and Sarala, find themselves unable to remove the bangle from her wrist.

After a chance encounter, Vishlakshi, the wife of policeman Banu Prakash, becomes obsessed with acquiring the same bangle. The rest of the film explores the escalating ego clash between them, with another family adding further complications.

These are just some of the much-awaited Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week. Several other films from various South Indian languages are also available to stream.

