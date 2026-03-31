3 Malayalam Movies to Watch on OTT This Week: Velleppam, Hey Balwanth to Sree Vishnu’s Mrithyunjay dub

Malayalam movies are once again hitting the streaming space this week with a new array of selections. If you're exploring new films, here’s a list of Malayalam flicks to check out on OTT platforms.

3 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT

1. Velleppam

Cast: Akshay Radakrishnan, Noorin Shereef, Roma Asrani, Shine Tom Chacko , Sreejith Ravi, Kailash

Akshay Radakrishnan, Noorin Shereef, Roma Asrani, , Sreejith Ravi, Kailash Director: Praveen Raj Pookkadan

Praveen Raj Pookkadan Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: April 3, 2026

Josemon has spent his life avoiding responsibility, allowing his sister Sarah to sacrifice her dreams to support the family. His stagnant world is shaken when Kaleena, an artist commissioned to paint the church, enters his life and challenges his perspective.

With a powerful local politician observing from the shadows, Josemon is pushed into an uneasy journey of self-discovery, forcing him to question whether he can finally find a purpose worth fighting for.

2. Hey Balwanth (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Suhas , Shivani Nagaram, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Sudharshan, Harsha Vardhan, Annapurna

, Shivani Nagaram, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Sudharshan, Harsha Vardhan, Annapurna Director: Gopi Atchara

Gopi Atchara Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 31, 2026

Hey Balwanth (previously titled Hey Bhagawan) is a comedy-drama that follows Krishna, who grows up watching his father work tirelessly. After completing his post-graduation in business management, he wants to take over his father’s business. However, his father asks him to find a job elsewhere.

To prove himself as a worthy successor, Krishna joins an NGO as a business consultant. The NGO is managed by Mithra, and he eventually falls in love with her. Just when everything seems to be going well, Krishna’s father suffers a heart attack, and doctors advise him to take bed rest for a few months.

With his father forced to rest, Krishna decides to run the family business. What happens after he takes charge forms the rest of the story.

3. Mrithyunjay (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Sree Vishnu , Reba Monica John, Sudharshan, Racha Ravi, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Shiju AR, Chinna, Aishwariyaa, Baladitya

, Reba Monica John, Sudharshan, Racha Ravi, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Shiju AR, Chinna, Aishwariyaa, Baladitya Director: Sri Hussain Sha Kiran

Sri Hussain Sha Kiran Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 3, 2026

Mrithyunjay follows the story of Jay, an ambitious reporter working at Swecha Newspaper, where his job is to secure obituary advertisements. Jay excels in his role, but his goal is to earn a place in the Crime Bureau. However, he is denied the position due to a lack of experience and skills.

One day, while attempting to secure an obituary advertisement, Jay notices something unusual about a death. He begins searching for answers, and his investigation eventually leads him to a formidable force.

These titles are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms. Several other films across different languages are also available for streaming.

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