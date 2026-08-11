3 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Antony Varghese Pepe’s Kattalan to Aroopi

Malayalam films are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you're looking for new movies or series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

3 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Kattalan

Cast: Antony Varghese Pepe , Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan, Hipster, Hanan Shah, Lokesh Kanagaraj (cameo), Alphonse Puthren (cameo)

, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan, Hipster, Hanan Shah, Lokesh Kanagaraj (cameo), Alphonse Puthren (cameo) Director: Paul George

Paul George Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: August 13, 2026

Advertisement

Kattalan follows Antony, a skilled man who infiltrates Maari’s powerful empire after the latter takes control of a remote village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. As Antony rises through the ranks, he witnesses the villagers being troubled and the destruction of the forests.

With a hidden agenda, Antony turns against Maari and sets out to dismantle his empire from within, leading to a showdown that threatens to bring his reign to an end.

2. Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 - Agnipariksha

Cast: Ranjini Haridas, Reneesha Rahiman, Riyas Salim, Akhil Marar

Ranjini Haridas, Reneesha Rahiman, Riyas Salim, Akhil Marar Genre: Pre-show Reality TV

Pre-show Reality TV Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: August 15, 2026

Ahead of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, hosted by Mohanlal, hitting the screens, a spin-off and digital pre-show titled Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 - Agnipariksha is set to premiere, selecting commoner contestants for the main house.

3. Aroopi

Cast: Vysakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Sakshi Badala, Kannan Sagar, Nebu Abraham

Vysakh Ravi, Neha Chawla, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Sakshi Badala, Kannan Sagar, Nebu Abraham Director: Abhilash Warrier

Abhilash Warrier Genre: Supernatural Horror Thriller

Supernatural Horror Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: August 14, 2026

Advertisement

Aroopi follows a vengeful Yakshini who was once sealed inside a doll at the Aryanattu estate and is accidentally unleashed by two thieves. When a brutal incident draws Niranjan, the last surviving heir of the lineage, back to his ancestral home, he must confront an ancient curse and uncover the dark secrets surrounding his family’s past.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films and series set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Varanasi: Mahesh Babu starrer’s Ramayana sequence explores Lord Rama and Kumbhakarna? Here’s what we know