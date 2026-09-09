3 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Joju George’s Varavu to Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Vivaah

Malayalam films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

3 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Varavu

Cast: Joju George , Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, Murali Gopy, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj, Vani Viswanath, Bobby Kurian

, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, Murali Gopy, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj, Vani Viswanath, Bobby Kurian Director: Shaji Kailas

Shaji Kailas Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Varavu follows Paulson aka Polachan, who returns to his high-range hometown for ten days after a long absence. With his sister Daisy preparing to leave for Italy, the siblings set out to find their younger brother Willi, who disappeared four years earlier.

Paulson’s return reopens old wounds and stirs tensions among influential figures as he seeks answers about his brother’s disappearance and the events that changed his life.

2. Prince of Mollywood

Cast: Dain Davis, Vidhya Vijayakumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma, Fukru, Aswin Vijayan, Sinoj Angamaly, Sohan Seenulal

Dain Davis, Vidhya Vijayakumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma, Fukru, Aswin Vijayan, Sinoj Angamaly, Sohan Seenulal Director: Shani Khader

Shani Khader Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Prince of Mollywood follows Firoz, a confident young man who turns away from his family’s successful business to pursue his dream of becoming a film star. Despite his father’s opposition, he sets out to make a name for himself in the industry. Along the way, Firoz faces a series of humorous challenges as he tries to balance his ambitious dreams with family expectations.

3. Vivaah

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan , Abhishek Sreekumar, Dhruvan, Nayana Elza, Aneesh Gopal, Sruthy Jayan, Naira Nihar

, Abhishek Sreekumar, Dhruvan, Nayana Elza, Aneesh Gopal, Sruthy Jayan, Naira Nihar Director: Blesson Elssa

Blesson Elssa Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: September 11, 2026

Vivaah is an anthology-style family drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships through the lives of four couples and, at its heart, four women.

Each woman faces a different emotional challenge within her relationship from love and neglect to unfulfilled dreams and the longing for genuine connection. As their stories unfold, they navigate the pressures, compromises, and expectations that shape contemporary relationships, confronting questions of love, companionship, identity, and fulfillment.

Through four distinct journeys, Vivaah reveals that marriage holds a different meaning for everyone.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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