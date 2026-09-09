3 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Joju George’s Varavu to Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Vivaah
Are you wondering if there are any new Malayalam films and shows to watch on OTT? Here’s a list of releases to check out.
Malayalam films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.
3 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week
1. Varavu
- Cast: Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Saniya Iyappan, Deepak Parambol, Murali Gopy, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Baiju Santhosh, Baburaj, Vani Viswanath, Bobby Kurian
- Director: Shaji Kailas
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: September 11, 2026
Varavu follows Paulson aka Polachan, who returns to his high-range hometown for ten days after a long absence. With his sister Daisy preparing to leave for Italy, the siblings set out to find their younger brother Willi, who disappeared four years earlier.
Paulson’s return reopens old wounds and stirs tensions among influential figures as he seeks answers about his brother’s disappearance and the events that changed his life.
2. Prince of Mollywood
- Cast: Dain Davis, Vidhya Vijayakumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma, Fukru, Aswin Vijayan, Sinoj Angamaly, Sohan Seenulal
- Director: Shani Khader
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: September 11, 2026
Prince of Mollywood follows Firoz, a confident young man who turns away from his family’s successful business to pursue his dream of becoming a film star. Despite his father’s opposition, he sets out to make a name for himself in the industry. Along the way, Firoz faces a series of humorous challenges as he tries to balance his ambitious dreams with family expectations.
3. Vivaah
- Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Abhishek Sreekumar, Dhruvan, Nayana Elza, Aneesh Gopal, Sruthy Jayan, Naira Nihar
- Director: Blesson Elssa
- Genre: Family Drama
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming Date: September 11, 2026
Vivaah is an anthology-style family drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships through the lives of four couples and, at its heart, four women.
Each woman faces a different emotional challenge within her relationship from love and neglect to unfulfilled dreams and the longing for genuine connection. As their stories unfold, they navigate the pressures, compromises, and expectations that shape contemporary relationships, confronting questions of love, companionship, identity, and fulfillment.
Through four distinct journeys, Vivaah reveals that marriage holds a different meaning for everyone.
The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.
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