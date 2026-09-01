3 Malayalam OTT Releases To Watch This Week: Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 to Kunchacko Boban’s Unmadham

Malayalam films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

3 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Bigg Boss Malayalam 8

Cast: Mohanlal

Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 6, 2026

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 is all set to premiere this week with Mohanlal returning to host once again. With the tagline, "Winning is not enough, you have to keep winning.” This season will premiere online simultaneously with Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada versions.

2. Ananthan Kaadu

Cast: Arya , Murali Gopy, Dev Mohan, Indrans, Appani Sarath, Nikhila Vimal, Vijayaraghavan

, Murali Gopy, Dev Mohan, Indrans, Appani Sarath, Nikhila Vimal, Vijayaraghavan Director: Jiyen Krishnakumar

Jiyen Krishnakumar Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: September 2, 2026

Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Ananthan Kaadu follows four close-knit friends from a struggling neighborhood in a state capital. Bound by their dreams of a better life, they navigate changing circumstances and complex relationships.

3. Unmadham

Cast: Kunchacko Boban , Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair, Sudheesh

, Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair, Sudheesh Director: Kiran Das

Kiran Das Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: September 4, 2026

Unmadham follows Shelly, an officer who dreams of becoming a screenwriter but is forced to return to his routine job due to financial pressures. After a transfer to a remote station, he discovers a forgotten mystery involving the mysterious disappearance of a young woman and begins investigating it, hoping to turn it into a screenplay.

As the search deepens, disturbing visions and nightmares blur the lines between reality and his memories, putting his relationship with his wife, Soumya, under strain. Eventually, Shelly uncovers the truth behind the mystery, turning his search into a deeply personal journey that forces him to confront both the hidden reality and its psychological impact.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week. Moreover, films like Korean Kanakaraju and DC will also be available online with Malayalam dubs.

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