3 Malayalam OTT Releases To Watch This Week: Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 to Kunchacko Boban’s Unmadham
Are you wondering if there are any new Malayalam films and shows to watch on OTT? Here’s a list of releases to check out.
Malayalam films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.
3 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week
1. Bigg Boss Malayalam 8
- Cast: Mohanlal
- Genre: Reality TV
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: September 6, 2026
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 is all set to premiere this week with Mohanlal returning to host once again. With the tagline, "Winning is not enough, you have to keep winning.” This season will premiere online simultaneously with Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada versions.
2. Ananthan Kaadu
- Cast: Arya, Murali Gopy, Dev Mohan, Indrans, Appani Sarath, Nikhila Vimal, Vijayaraghavan
- Director: Jiyen Krishnakumar
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
- Streaming Date: September 2, 2026
Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Ananthan Kaadu follows four close-knit friends from a struggling neighborhood in a state capital. Bound by their dreams of a better life, they navigate changing circumstances and complex relationships.
3. Unmadham
- Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair, Sudheesh
- Director: Kiran Das
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Where to watch: SonyLIV
- Streaming Date: September 4, 2026
Unmadham follows Shelly, an officer who dreams of becoming a screenwriter but is forced to return to his routine job due to financial pressures. After a transfer to a remote station, he discovers a forgotten mystery involving the mysterious disappearance of a young woman and begins investigating it, hoping to turn it into a screenplay.
As the search deepens, disturbing visions and nightmares blur the lines between reality and his memories, putting his relationship with his wife, Soumya, under strain. Eventually, Shelly uncovers the truth behind the mystery, turning his search into a deeply personal journey that forces him to confront both the hidden reality and its psychological impact.
The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week. Moreover, films like Korean Kanakaraju and DC will also be available online with Malayalam dubs.
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