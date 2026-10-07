3 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa to Parvathy’s Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar

Malayalam films and shows are making their way to OTT platforms once again this week with a fresh lineup of releases. If you are looking for new movies and series to stream, here's a list of Malayalam OTT releases worth checking out.

3 Malayalam OTT Releases to Watch This Week

1. Khalifa: The Ruler

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Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran , Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Shivajith, Suresh Oberoi, Mohanlal (cameo), Tovino Thomas (cameo), Soubin Shahir (cameo)

, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Shivajith, Suresh Oberoi, Mohanlal (cameo), Tovino Thomas (cameo), Soubin Shahir (cameo) Director: Vysakh

Vysakh Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to watch: Prime Video/Simply South/ManoramaMAX/Aha Video

Prime Video/Simply South/ManoramaMAX/Aha Video Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Khalifa: The Ruler follows Aamir Ali, a simple textile shop owner in Kozhikode, whose peaceful life collapses when someone frames his father in a major gold-trade incident. Determined to clear his father’s name and protect his family, Aamir discovers that his estranged grandfather was once a feared figure.

Forced to step into his grandfather’s shoes, Aamir transforms from an ordinary family man into a powerful player in the gold trade, building an international empire that brings him into direct conflict with ruthless rivals. When his family and allies are targeted, Aamir returns from exile to settle the score.

The film ends with a shocking revelation about his grandfather, hinting that Aamir’s empire is only a small part of a much larger legacy, and announcing the sequel, Khalifa: The Legacy.

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2. Eyes

Cast: Kani Kusruti , Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Dev Mohan

, Shruti Ramachandran, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Dev Mohan Director: Manu Ashokan

Manu Ashokan Genre: Psychological Thriller Series

Psychological Thriller Series Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Eyes follows Tina Sebastian, a determined officer searching a series of disturbing events involving women being secretly watched and harassed. As she connects the cases, she discovers a pattern of calculated stalking hidden beneath seemingly ordinary relationships.

Working with mental health professionals, Tina studies the behaviour and motives of the stalkers, trying to identify warning signs before obsession turns into something more dangerous. As the investigation deepens, she uncovers disturbing secrets surrounding the victims and realizes that the threat may be much closer than anyone suspects.

3. Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar

Cast: Parvathy Thiruvothu , Mathew Thomas, Vijayaraghavan, Sidharth Bharathan, Unnimaya Prasad, Vinay Forrt, Azees Nedumangad, Balaji Sarma, Asif Ali (cameo)

, Mathew Thomas, Vijayaraghavan, Sidharth Bharathan, Unnimaya Prasad, Vinay Forrt, Azees Nedumangad, Balaji Sarma, Asif Ali (cameo) Director: Shahad Nilambur

Shahad Nilambur Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 9, 2026

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar follows Aleena Abraham, a newly recruited officer and mother who becomes involved in a fatal incident at her station. When she and her colleagues attempt to conceal what happened, Harris Meeran begins closing in on them.

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As Harris systematically dismantles their cover-up, Aleena turns the investigation into a battle of wits, anticipating his every move and creating clever loopholes. With everything at stake, Aleena executes a carefully planned deception that leaves even the seasoned investigator outsmarted.

The above-mentioned titles are among the Malayalam films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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