3 Malayalam Releases to Watch on OTT This Week: Biju Menon, Joju George’s Valathu Vashathe Kallan to Kaattaan dub

Malayalam cinema continues to make its mark on OTT platforms with fresh releases. If you’re unsure what to stream this week, here’s a list of Malayalam films and series that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

3 Malayalam Releases to Watch on OTT This Week

1. Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Cast: Biju Menon, Joju George, Lena, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar, Niranjana Anoop, Vaishnavi Raj, Irshad Ali, Santhi Mayadevi, KR Gokul, Rinosh George

Biju Menon, Joju George, Lena, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar, Niranjana Anoop, Vaishnavi Raj, Irshad Ali, Santhi Mayadevi, KR Gokul, Rinosh George Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 18 minutes

2 hours and 18 minutes Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: March 27, 2026

Valathu Vashathe Kallan revolves around Samuel, a man who takes matters into his own hands after suspecting that a corrupt police officer, CI Antony Xavier, is involved in the disappearance of a young woman named Irene. As he delves deeper into the high-stakes investigation, Samuel is drawn into a dangerous game of wit and deception.

2. Once Upon A Time in Kayamkulam

Cast: Anbuselvan, Subhas, Ramesh Madhavan, Vinsu Rachel, Rakesh Ushar, and Gouthami Nair

Anbuselvan, Subhas, Ramesh Madhavan, Vinsu Rachel, Rakesh Ushar, and Gouthami Nair Director: Ameen Barif

Ameen Barif Genre: Heist Comedy

Heist Comedy Runtime: TBA

TBA Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: March 27, 2026 (tentative)

Once Upon a Time in Kayamkulam is a bilingual Malayalam-Tamil web series that focuses on a heist set in a village landscape. The plot blends humor with unexpected twists.

3. Kaattaan (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Parvathy, Irshad Ali, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Muthukumar

Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Parvathy, Irshad Ali, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Muthukumar Directors: M. Manikandan (Creator), B. Ajithkumar

M. Manikandan (Creator), B. Ajithkumar Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Runtime: 10 (tentative)

10 (tentative) Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: March 27, 2026

Kaattaan (also known as Muthu Engira Kaattaan) follows the story of a mysterious man named Muthu, whose life is narrated through conflicting and fragmented accounts. Different perspectives portray him as a legend, a monster, or a miracle. The series explores his true story and why people have such contrasting views of him.

The above titles are among the latest Malayalam releases arriving on OTT platforms. Several other titles across different languages are also available for streaming.

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